Rebel Wilson embraces new musical love letter to awkward teenagers

Reilly has robust credentials writing authentic characters and comedy having labored together with her sister, Eliza Reilly, to create the ABC TV collection Growing Up Gracefully, Yarramadoon: The Musical at Belvoir St Theatre, and the net collection Sheilas.

Awarded the 2019 Australian Theatre for Young People’s Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission to create The Deb, she believes assist for comedy writing is mostly wanting.

“It’s particularly hard in Sydney at the moment,” Reilly says. “There aren’t as many comedy venues and networks are reluctant to take risks on comedies because scripted comedy takes time and money to develop.

“A lot of people have been given opportunities but not enough support or a timeframe to achieve something that might be able to compete with overseas work.

“Australians also have a massive cultural cringe aspect where we’re reluctant to watch each other’s stuff. And, when we do, we’re very hard on one another because we’ve got tall poppy syndrome. We’ve grown risk-averse. I’m not sure why because, as Australians, we value comedy so highly as a culture.”