Rebel Wilson embraces new musical love letter to awkward teenagers
Reilly has robust credentials writing authentic characters and comedy having labored together with her sister, Eliza Reilly, to create the ABC TV collection Growing Up Gracefully, Yarramadoon: The Musical at Belvoir St Theatre, and the net collection Sheilas.
Awarded the 2019 Australian Theatre for Young People’s Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission to create The Deb, she believes assist for comedy writing is mostly wanting.
“It’s particularly hard in Sydney at the moment,” Reilly says. “There aren’t as many comedy venues and networks are reluctant to take risks on comedies because scripted comedy takes time and money to develop.
“A lot of people have been given opportunities but not enough support or a timeframe to achieve something that might be able to compete with overseas work.
“Australians also have a massive cultural cringe aspect where we’re reluctant to watch each other’s stuff. And, when we do, we’re very hard on one another because we’ve got tall poppy syndrome. We’ve grown risk-averse. I’m not sure why because, as Australians, we value comedy so highly as a culture.”
The Deb is the primary manufacturing on the Theatre for Young People’s new Rebel Theatre, named after actor, producer, ambassador and alumna Rebel Wilson who donated $1 million in direction of the brand new 196-seat venue.
The musical can be in improvement as a function movie with Wilson’s firm Camp Sugar Productions.
Megan Washington, who collaborated with Reilly over the cellphone throughout lockdown to create The Deb’s songs, says writing for a musical was a pleasure.
“I’ve written for theatre, and for music theatre and cabaret performers, but I’d never written a whole musical,” she says. “It was an absolute gift because writing and composing music that I don’t have to sing is a whole different ball game, an absolute hoot. I’d almost be in character while writing which was pretty funny for my husband.”
The Deb’s numerous music, which incorporates guitar ballads, hip-hop, nation, pop and old school present tunes, is carried out by 19 solid members together with rising actor Katelin Koprivec as Taylah and seasoned performers Tara Morice and Jay Laga’aia.
Reilly’s hope is The Deb is a joyful present serving to individuals reset after latest instances.
“That’s what musicals do best,” she says. “They take you away into a phenomenal, sparkly fantasy world for some time. I’m proud that such an Australian musical can hopefully do this.“
The Deb runs at Australian Theatre for Young People’s Rebel Theatre from April 22 to May 22
