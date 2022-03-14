Rebel Wilson leads the celebrities’ retreat to black at the BAFTAs
Punk, glam rock, chavs and now the BAFTAs. The British are an odd lot in the case of style.
At the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, held at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, stars ignored the post-pandemic memo of extravagant color and out-there expressions of individuality to change into black sheep following the lead of host Rebel Wilson.
Swimming in tiers of black tulle from Italian couturier Giambattista Valli, with blue sequinned aid on the waist, Australian comic Wilson led her pink carpet companions to the darkish facet. This warm-up occasion for the Oscars was a sign that stylists are translating the present bleak state of world affairs into gothic glamour reasonably than delivering a rainbow spectrum of optimism.
Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley, conversant in the temptations of the darkish facet, wore a black strapless Vivienne Westwood high fashion robe, with a full tulle skirt, wanting like an up to date evocation of John Singer Sargent’s portrait Madame X from 1884 reasonably than Darth Vader.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell, a star who doesn’t should be on movie or tv to attend such occasions, mixed the opposite high pattern of the night, velvet, along with her all-black Burberry robe. A sq. neckline, prepare and ruffled sleeves made certain that every one different potential tendencies had been ticked off an exhaustive listing.
Recent baby star Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things flaunted her ascension to age 18 in a black Louis Vuitton gown, slashed to focus on revealing lace and a bandeau high. It was virtually sufficient to attract consideration away from her date Jake Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, in conventional black tie.
Outlander actor Caitriona Balfe in broad-shouldered black velvet Armani Privé with a deep-V neckline was a contemporary Maleficent, Titane director Julia Ducournau in prim black Prada, Irish singer Jessie Buckley in an Alexander McQueen pantsuit, and mannequin Adwoa Aboah and The Witcher’s Emma Appleton caught to black Saint Laurent.
The Paris runways warned of this complete eclipse of the pink carpet with Givenchy, Saint Laurent and Comme des Garçons all delivering style noir collections, however maybe we had been distracted by Valentino’s searing tribute to pink.