Rebel Wilson leads the celebrities’ retreat to black at the BAFTAs

Punk, glam rock, chavs and now the BAFTAs. The British are an odd lot in the case of style.

At the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, held at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, stars ignored the post-pandemic memo of extravagant color and out-there expressions of individuality to change into black sheep following the lead of host Rebel Wilson.

Rebel Wilson in Giambattista Valli, Naomi Campbell in Burberry and Millie Bobby Brown in Louis Vuitton on the BAFTAS. Credit:Getty

Swimming in tiers of black tulle from Italian couturier Giambattista Valli, with blue sequinned aid on the waist, Australian comic Wilson led her pink carpet companions to the darkish facet. This warm-up occasion for the Oscars was a sign that stylists are translating the present bleak state of world affairs into gothic glamour reasonably than delivering a rainbow spectrum of optimism.

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley, conversant in the temptations of the darkish facet, wore a black strapless Vivienne Westwood high fashion robe, with a full tulle skirt, wanting like an up to date evocation of John Singer Sargent’s portrait Madame X from 1884 reasonably than Darth Vader.