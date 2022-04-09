Rebel Wilson shows she’s a good daughter, as mum joins property play

Andrew Banks has made a $10 million return to the Double Bay market. Credit:Louie Douvis Of course, his sale value little doubt pushed up the asking value of the home subsequent door given the few months in between offers, however the brand new digs a minimum of comes with an additional bed room. Doctor’s orders Cosmetic doctor Peter Bakaric and his spouse Nikki have had their Vaucluse condo on and off the market since 2018, however had been pressured to withdraw it every time after they didn’t get what they thought it was value. But no extra. It bought this week for about $16 million, making it the suburb’s second-highest condo sale. Ray White Woollahra’s Kate Smith declined to disclose the id of the “local downsizers” who bought it, saying solely that they had been launched by colleagues Randall Kemp and Michael Lyons.

Not dangerous for a three-bedder that final traded unfinished for $4 million in 2013. The solely condo to promote regionally for extra was a penthouse on Dalley Avenue, bought in January for $17.5 million to medico Louis Klein and his spouse Claire, who downsized from their $28.5 million Bellevue Hill mansion, Alcooringa. The three-bedroom condo of Nikki and Peter Bakaric has bought for about $16 million. Mosman’s hush-hush sale of Merilbah Seafood king George Manettas has quietly bought his Mosman mansion, Merilbah, for $15.5 million, ending greater than three a long time of possession.

The last time the grand Federation residence with tennis court and swimming pool traded was in 1989 for $2.4 million, when it was bought by entrepreneur Garry Carter. Records show Atlas's Michael Coombs has off-loaded it to Deloitte's chief transformation officer Dennis Krallis and his wife, AstraZeneca senior executive Jenny Krallis. The Krallis family are coming from Hunters Hill, where McGrath's Tracey Dixon bought their waterfront house earlier before its scheduled public auction late last year for $8.8 million. Drummoyne surprise record

Drummoyne's suburb record has been reset on the quiet, but it's not the recently listed historic waterfront property, Shalimar, that has taken the crown. Lawyer Philip Argy and his wife Jane have secured $16 million for their Federation mansion Craigstone. The Federation home Craigstone in Drummoyne has reclaimed the suburb's record home price. The off-market sale by Raine & Horne Gladesville's Tim Le ends the business mediator's 32 years on the riverfront, when the same 1905-built residence last set the suburb high at $2.55 million. It was last bought in 1990 by the late art collector John Schaeffer, when he was upgrading to Bellevue Hill's Rona property.