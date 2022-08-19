Rebels bikie member missing, public warned not to approach

Police are on the hunt for a member of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang after the person, who the general public has been advised to not strategy, was reported as lacking.

Gang crime squad detectives try to find 41-year-old Michael Cameron Scarlett, who’s related to the Rebels gang.

Police consider he may help with an ongoing investigation. Police wouldn’t disclose what the investigation was about.

Mr Scarlett is described as fair-skinned, 175cm tall, of medium construct with brown hair and hazel eyes.

It is believed he may very well be driving a blue Holden Monaro, registration 1FAK 773.

Camera Icon It is believed he may very well be driving a blue Holden Monaro, registration 1FAK 773. Credit: Supplied

There have been no final sightings of the person.

Members of the general public are suggested to not strategy Mr Scarlett, and to report any sighting of him or the Holden Monaro to police instantly on 131 444.

In March final yr he was convicted of seven offences, together with having possession of an unlicensed firearm and medicines.