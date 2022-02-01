Rebels kill 4 Senegalese soldiers, hold 7 hostage in The Gambia | News24

Senegalese troopers patrol in Karang, Senegal, close to the border with The Gambia.

Four troopers have been killed by separatist rebels, whereas seven troopers are being held hostage following a conflict between Senegal and The Gambia.

The Senegalese troopers have been a part of the peacekeeping mission from the West African bloc ECOWAS in The Gambia.

Separatist rebels have killed 4 Senegalese troopers and are holding seven hostage after a conflict on the border between Senegal and The Gambia final week, the Senegalese military stated in a press release.

Three troopers died within the preventing on 24 January between the Senegalese military and rebels from the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC), it stated late on Monday. A fourth died from wounds a number of days later.

Seven troopers are being held hostage by the MFDC, and all are “alive and in good health”, the military stated.

The MFDC is behind a low-intensity breakaway battle in Senegal’s southern area of Casamance that dates again to 1982 and has claimed a number of thousand lives.

A earlier tally stated two troopers have been killed and 9 have been lacking, however the military stated all have been now accounted for.

“There are no more missing persons,” it stated in its assertion.

The troopers have been a part of the peacekeeping mission from the West African bloc ECOWAS in The Gambia, which is named ECOMIG.

Comprising primarily Senegalese troopers, ECOMIG was deployed to The Gambia in January 2017 when former dictator Yahya Jammeh refused to cede energy after dropping a presidential election.

The clashes befell as troopers have been on an operation to fight unlawful logging on the border with The Gambia, the military stated final week.

Casamance was a Portuguese possession for a number of hundred years till it was ceded to colonial France in 1888, turning into a part of Senegal after the nation gained independence in 1960.

The area, which has a definite tradition and language, is separated geographically from the remainder of Senegal by the Gambia River, round which lies the tiny state of The Gambia.

