Rebels not seeing red over send-off

Melbourne Rebels captain Michael Wells says the onus is firmly on gamers to get their tackling approach proper following a spate of latest playing cards.

Rebels playmaker Matt To’omua was yellow-carded for a tackle-gone-wrong that led to an unintentional conflict of heads in Friday evening’s one-point win over the Western Force.

His teammate Ray Nu’u copped a crimson card within the 52nd minute for his deal with that resulted in his shoulder clashing into the pinnacle of a Force opponent.

The two playing cards got here simply two weeks after star Brumbies fullback Tom Banks was red-carded for his tried deal with that resulted in a head conflict with Force flyer Toni Pulu.

Banks suffered a fractured cheekbone within the incident, and a SANZAAR foul play evaluate later deemed there have been sufficient mitigating components to rescind the crimson, saying it ought to have been a yellow as an alternative.

The Rebels overcame the yellow and crimson playing cards to carry on for a gutsy 22-21 win in Perth.

Although Wells is not a fan of the sport being held up for thus lengthy whereas referees evaluate incidents, he stated it was necessary for the gamers to appropriate their tackling approach to keep away from head-high hits sooner or later.

“It’s that balancing act. We don’t player welfare to come second, we also want the game to remain a spectacle,” Wells stated.

“At the end of the day it is a contact sport, but the onus is on us as players to bring the tackle height down.

“World Rugby has been fairly clear on it. There’s not a lot discretion for refs. Any (head-high) contact they are going to have to drag a card out.

“So it’s up to the players to work on the tackle technique.

“If you hit anybody on the pinnacle or above the shoulders you are going to be in bother.”

To’omua returned to the field to play a crucial part in the win, nailing a clutch penalty in the 68th minute to help the Rebels regain the lead.

It was his second match since controversially being overlooked for a 40-man Wallabies’ training camp.

“I need to credit score Matt, as a result of it is in all probability the primary time Matt’s been overlooked of the Wallabies squad, and you’ll by no means have identified on the membership,” Rebels coach Kevin Foote stated.

“He was nonetheless the identical Matt, placing the staff first. It’s big. That’s selfless. He’s been unimaginable. He’s simply displaying that management.

“Even after getting the card, no problem, just gets back out and does a good job.”