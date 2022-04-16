Rebranded mental health agency needs leader, says critics

A bloody mass shooting on a packed Brooklyn subway prepare by an apparently deranged man is elevating considerations over whether or not a rebrand of the embattled de Blasio-era “ThriveNYC” initiative has the management to deal with town’s rising psychological well being disaster.

In movies posted on social media, alleged subway terrorist Frank James claimed he had a diagnosed mental illness and railed towards what he referred to as the “horror show” of town’s psychological well being companies.

“Mr. Mayor, I’m a victim of your mental health program,” James stated in a single prolonged clip.

Critics say the sadistic straphanger assault, which unfolded on the N Train Tuesday and left 10 shot and one other 19 harm, should function a wake-up name for town. They additionally say that after greater than three months on the job, Mayor Eric Adams should lastly choose somebody to go the brand new Mayor’s Office of Community Mental Health.

During his closing months in workplace, Mayor de Blasio created the OCMH to completely substitute ThriveNYC, which burned through roughly $1.5 billion in taxpayer funds over six years and was broadly criticized for failing to supply measurable outcomes for numerous mentally ailing New Yorkers. Then-ThriveNYC director Susan Herman briefly stood on to go the rebranded workplace however resigned in December.

Homeless Outreach personnel have interaction with homeless individuals and attempt to convey them into shelters. AP/John Minchillo

The OCMH is at the moment headed by co-acting administrators Jason Hansman and Tina Chiu, each de Blasio administration holdovers. City officers declined to say when a everlasting director can be appointed.

City Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens), a longtime ThriveNYC critic, stated whoever is put answerable for OCMH should give attention to defending New Yorkers from the harmful mentally ailing by relying extra on Kendra’s Law, which permits judges to order “assisted outpatient treatment.”

“A potentially violent person suffering from severe mental illness isn’t going to call a hotline and ask for help,” Holden stated.

In a video posted to social media, Brooklyn subway taking pictures suspect Frank James stated, “Mr. Mayor, I’m a victim of your mental health program.” Paul Martinka

The OCMH oversees greater than 20 applications and a $281.5 million finances, which predominantly covers psychological well being companies supplied by the Health Department and different metropolis businesses. It’s the same setup to Thrive, which final fiscal yr oversaw $226.7 million in city spending.

OCMH’s finances is slated to drop to $210.6 million for the brand new fiscal yr starting July 1, information present.

Like Thrive, OCMH operates with a workers that fluctuates at round two dozen.

A everlasting director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Mental Health has not but been appointed. AP/John Minchillo

Councilwoman Linda Lee — who heads the committee on psychological well being, disabilities and addictions – stated it’s “too early” to criticize OCMH however believes Adams has a “huge opportunity” to enhance psychological well being companies by hiring the proper director.

“I think the reason why we haven’t seen much change is because there’s no leader right now — no director,” stated the Queens Democrat, a former social employee who beforehand ran a nonprofit that assisted the mentally ailing.

The Tuesday morning rush-hour taking pictures on the N prepare in Sunset Park is simply the most recent in a string of incidents involving the mentally ailing within the transit system. Three months in the past, a homeless man with a protracted historical past of psychological sickness shoved Michelle Go, 40, to her loss of life in entrance of an oncoming subway prepare in Times Square, police stated.

The OCMH oversees greater than 20 applications and a $281.5 million finances. Stephen Yang

Under Adams, the OCMH has elevated among the metropolis’s psychological well being companies and extra are within the works, together with an enlargement of multi-agency Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division — referred to as “B-HEARD” — which dispatches groups of EMTs and social staff in response to 911 calls about non-violent, emotionally disturbed individuals.

Former Bronx Councilman Fernando Cabrera, a pastor, was initially a top contender to run the OCMH for Adams however was dropped from consideration after intense pushback from the LGBTQ group over previous anti-gay remarks that he not too long ago apologized for.