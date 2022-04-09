Rebuilt Red V on cusp of NRLW premiership

When St George Illawarra completed the 2020 NRLW season final and not using a win to their identify there would have been few punters courageous sufficient to again them in to win the continuing competitors.

Even extra so when you think about that they had misplaced Jess Sergis, Tiana Penitani and Maddie Studdon as a part of the NRL’s bid to equalise expertise within the expanded six-team competitors.

Not serving to issues was the truth that as a part of the Dragons’ marquee participant allocations they have been lumped with two hookers – Keeley Davis and Quincy Dodd.

But quick ahead to April 2022 and the Dragons are on the cusp of their first piece of silverware within the girls’s sport, heading into Sunday’s grand ultimate at Redcliffe in opposition to the Sydney Roosters.

It’s a formidable achievement for first-year coach Jamie Soward contemplating this roster was put collectively by his predecessor, Matt Head and the Dragons pathways supervisor Steve Nielsen over a yr in the past.

Don’t miss the most recent sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any gadget. Thursday – Monday papers residence delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

“Our marquee requests didn’t do a lot for us but we worked with what we were given,” Nielsen informed AAP.

“We got Kezie Apps, Holli Wheeler and Shaylee Bent and we also ended up with Quincey and Keeley.”

The Dragons examined what Melbourne had carried out within the males’s sport with the double hooker tandem of Harry Grant and Brandon Smith.

Their finest recruits weren’t carried out by grand design, however slightly fell into their lap.

Fullback Emma Tonegato was named because the joint Dally M participant of the yr earlier this week, however solely returned to the sport from rugby sevens by likelihood.

“Her manager just called and asked us a few questions like where we were training,” mentioned Nielsen. “She lives and works in Wollongong and once we talked it through we were really keen to get her on board.”

The re-signing of no-nonsense Papua New Guinea worldwide Elsie Albert was one other shrewd transfer.

Albert has change into a star of the competitors – simply second behind Brisbane’s Millie Boyle for operating metres amongst forwards – and is more likely to entice curiosity from rival golf equipment.

“She was very shy initially but now she’s really confident and speaks up a lot more,” Nielsen mentioned.

“She’s a great leader in her actions and she’s in great shape. It’s massive for her because she has a huge following back home in PNG.”

They say a group and not using a halfback is sort of a automotive and not using a driver and after dropping NSW Origin No. 7 Studdon to Parramatta, the Dragons appeared to be struggling to search out somebody to steer them round.

At 28, you may need been forgiven for considering Rachael Pearson could be a stop-gap.

But the playmaker, who hails from Hay within the NSW Riverina, has been a standout.

“Kezie kept telling us about her because she’d come down here to play at Helensburgh,” Nielsen mentioned.

“She didn’t have the NRLW experience but she’s more than proven her worth.”

Her efficiency will likely be important if the Dragons are to win on Sunday and declare the membership’s first premiership since Soward was operating round within the halves for the Red V in 2010.