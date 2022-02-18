Recap: Key Moments In The Police Shooting Of Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Potter, a former suburban Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of manslaughter within the April 11 capturing loss of life of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black motorist. Here are some key moments within the case:

April 11 — Police in Brooklyn Center cease Wright’s automobile at round 2 p.m. Police say once they tried to arrest Wright on an excellent warrant, he acquired again into his automobile and tried to drive away, and an officer shot him. News of the capturing sparks indignant protests, together with exterior town’s police station. In close by Minneapolis, in the meantime, former police Officer Derek Chauvin is standing trial in George Floyd’s killing.

April 12 — The officer who shot Wright is recognized as 26-year veteran Kim Potter. Chief Tim Gannon says he believes Potter meant to make use of her Taser as an alternative of her gun, and he performs her physique digital camera footage at a information convention that exhibits her shouting “I’ll tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” Hundreds of protesters defy curfew to collect exterior the police station for a second night time, and police use fuel and flash-bang grenades to attempt to drive them away. Mayor Mike Elliott requires Potter to be fired.

April 13 — Potter and Gannon resign. Elliott and the City Council fireplace town supervisor, who oversees the police. Protesters face off with police once more exterior police headquarters, the place National Guard troopers be a part of officers in riot gear.

April 14 — Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter. Several hundred demonstrators once more conflict with police exterior headquarters.

April 15 — Wright’s household and a few group members name for extra severe expenses in opposition to Potter. Protesters once more confront police at headquarters, with some tying air fresheners to fencing as a critique — the felony grievance mentioned officers stopped Wright’s automobile for having an air freshener obscuring the windshield and for expired license plate tags.

April 16 — A federal choose points a restraining order prohibiting police from arresting journalists or utilizing pressure in opposition to them, after some mentioned officers harassed and assaulted them. Demonstrators protest once more exterior police headquarters.

April 22 — A funeral service is held for Wright in Minneapolis, with the Rev. Al Sharpton decrying “the stench of racism” and police brutality in Minnesota. Meanwhile, activists display exterior the house of the county prosecutor dealing with Potter’s case to demand homicide expenses.

May 15 — The Brooklyn Center City Council passes a decision to create new divisions of unarmed civilian staff to deal with non-moving visitors violations and reply to psychological well being crises.

May 21 — Attorney General Keith Ellison pronounces that his workplace will take over the prosecution of Potter.

Sept. 2 — Ellison provides a first-degree manslaughter cost in opposition to Potter.

Sept. 28 — Brooklyn Center says police have been instructed to launch folks cited for low-level crimes and to solely take them into custody if required by legislation.

Nov. 30 — Jury choice begins in Potter’s trial.

Dec. 8 — Opening statements are made and the primary witnesses testify.

Dec. 17 — Potter testifies that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” the day she shot Wright, saying she shouted a warning about utilizing her Taser on him after she noticed concern in a fellow officer’s face. She says she is “sorry it happened.”

Dec. 20 — Closing arguments are made and the jury begins deliberating.

Dec. 23 — Potter is convicted of each counts of manslaughter and led from the courtroom in handcuffs.

Feb. 18 — Potter might be sentenced.

