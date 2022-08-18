Recent Serbia-Kosovo flare-up not a real conflict, says expert

As tensions flared up within the Balkans after final month’s standoff over license plates in Kosovo, questions arose over the potential of a renewed battle in Europe’s southeast.

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo met in Brussels on Thursday for one more EU-mediated try and resolve lingering points between the 2 states which have spiked tensions within the Balkans.

Kosovo is a former province of Serbia, which has refused to recognise the nation’s 2008 declaration of independence.

That got here after a NATO intervention in 1999 put a cease to Belgrade’s bloody crackdown in opposition to ethnic Albanians within the nation of two million, led by former president and strongman Slobodan Milošević.

After the withdrawal of Serbian forces in 1999 and the signing of the Kumanovo Agreement, Kosovo grew to become a UN protectorate, with a big worldwide peacekeeping mission in place since.

Florian Bieber, Professor for Southeast European History and Politics on the University of Graz, advised Euronews that large-scale preventing most likely received’t come to go.

“There is a NATO mission in place since 1999. Serbia has no interest in an armed confrontation… Both sides like to sometimes play with fire and bring up that threat of conflict rather than being interested in a real one.”

And the persevering with tensions between the 2 sides are hampering each nations’ EU accession hopes.

“Neither of them can join the EU until that relationship is settled. Kosovo is not recognised by five EU member states,” Bieber mentioned, “and Serbia cannot really join without recognising Kosovo one way or another.”

Serbia and Russia have lengthy maintained shut relations, and the Balkan nation has refused to affix western sanctions in opposition to Moscow over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February. This led to additional questions as to the place precisely Serbia sees its future within the worldwide group.

“It’s also doubtful whether the current Serbian government actually wants to join the EU,” Bieber added. “It likes to talk about it but it’s not quite clear whether it’s committed.”

And Russia’s blocking of Kosovo’s accession to world establishments just like the UN and Interpol varieties the premise of its heat relations with Serbia.

“Russia has sometimes said that, if the west were to recognise Crimea or some of the breakaway territories of Georgia under Russian control, then it might reciprocate by recognising Kosovo. So from that point of view, Russia benefits from this frozen conflict in a certain way,” Bieber illustrated.

In the wake of the struggle in Ukraine, the frozen battle in Kosovo could turn into extra essential, as Russia seeks to maintain pleasant nations on its aspect.