Recent shark sightings prompt officials on Long Island to raise public awareness, discuss response

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. – After a Long Island fisherman took video of a struggling shark swept ashore on Memorial Day, native beachgoers responded.

“Get out as soon as possible. Don’t stay in the water, just run out,” stated beachgoer Jackie Alba.

The Town of Hempstead wasted no time in getting ready lifeguards and the general public.

“The last couple of years, we’ve had more shark sightings than we’ve probably seen in over a decade. Last week, a Mako shark washed ashore, just across the bridge, about 6-8 feet long,” stated Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin.

Chief lifeguards attended coaching over the winter on how finest to identify and determine fins.

“We’ve also invested in what we refer to as ‘shark patrol,'” Clavin stated.

Lifeguards are scanning from chairs, and drones above.

“Lifeguards patrol walking the beach, in the water with surfboards, kayaks. We also have our rowboats, shark patrol on Jet Ski, patrolling back and forth,” stated Hempstead Town Aquatics Director Justine Anderson.

Experts say folks ought to keep away from swimming close to giant colleges of bait fish, the place seabirds are feeding, or uneven water.

In current summers, CBS2 has followed teams tagging sharks, seeing first-hand how shut sharks come to swimmers.

The shark doesn’t wish to eat you, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. More than a dozen species of sharks are in waters off Long Island. Experts say the danger one biting a human is minute.

“I’m not afraid to go into the water. They would probably go the other,” Tom Gallo of East Meadow stated.

“I’ll think about that,” stated Patrice Gallo.

For South Shore seashores, it is a collaborative effort between village, city, county and state.

“When people come down to the beach, they should understand it’s a well thought out of network of emergency responders that all work together,” stated Town of Hempstead Medical Director Dr. David Neubert.

Shark sightings are up, they are saying, because of clear water, good telephones and social media.