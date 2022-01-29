“Reckless” Opening Of Gate Blamed For Deadly Stampede At Africa Stadium

Africa Cup Of Nations Stampede: 8 folks have been killed and 50 injured in a crush. (Representational)

Douala:

A stampede that led to the deaths of eight folks outdoors an Africa Cup of Nations stadium was brought on by a “reckless” determination to open a gate within the face of a “flood of people”, Cameroon’s sports activities minister stated Friday.

“That entry gate was momentarily closed by security forces in the face of a surge of spectators despite other entry gates being in operation,” stated Narcisse Mouelle Kombi at a press convention in Douala.

“Overwhelmed by this surge of people, the security forces took the reckless decision to open the south gate, leading to a crush,” which prompted the tragedy on Monday on the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

The eight lifeless included a baby, whereas 38 folks have been additionally injured.

Witnesses advised AFP {that a} mass of individuals have been crushed up in opposition to gates on the southern entrance earlier than police ultimately opened them.

Hundreds of supporters then broke by means of, inflicting a stampede.

The minister additionally acknowledged that the variety of safety workers was “insufficient” on the 60,000-capacity Olembe Stadium in Cameroon’s capital for the last-16 match between the host nation and the Comoros.

However, he blamed the variety of folks attempting to get in with faux or already-used tickets, and even with out tickets, for the stampede.

He additionally stated too many supporters arrived late regardless of gates opening 5 hours earlier than kick-off and the federal government closing faculties and public providers within the afternoon to permit folks to observe and attend matches.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), introduced that Sunday’s quarter-final as a result of be performed on the Olembe Stadium can be switched to the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, additionally in Yaounde.

He additionally introduced that CAF wouldn’t permit different matches to be performed at Olembe Stadium if the Cameroonian authorities didn’t submit an investigation report by Friday.

“That gate was supposed to be open because if it was open they would have walked through, and for inexplicable reasons it was closed,” Motsepe stated on Tuesday.

Measures taken

The sports activities minister stated a report on the investigation, whereas not but made public, had been delivered to CAF on Friday and added that the precedence for Cameroon’s authorities was to reopen the Olembe Stadium as quickly as attainable.

“We are absolutely not playing down what happened but no country is safe from the threat of such accidents or disasters,” he stated earlier than saying a number of measures supposed to make the venue secure.

The measures included transferring ticket and Covid-19 take a look at checkpoints additional away from the stadium, rising the variety of safety personnel and banning youngsters below 11 from matches.

Crowds in any respect venues had been formally restricted to 60 p.c of capability for the match due to the pandemic, however the cap is raised to 80 p.c when Cameroon play.

For the second the second Cup of Nations semi-final, to be performed on February 3, and the February 6 last are nonetheless scheduled at Olembe Stadium.

The first semi-final, initially scheduled for Douala on February 2, has additionally been moved to the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, however the cause given for that was the state of the taking part in floor in Cameroon’s financial capital.

That means the ultimate recreation to be performed at Douala’s 50,000-capacity Japoma Stadium might be on Saturday when Cameroon face Gambia within the quarter-finals.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)