Record 2 Ton Cocaine, Worth Over $67 Million, Seized In This Country

Ivory Coast cocaine seizure: Nine folks had been arrested, mentioned folks. (Representational)

Abidjan:

Police in Ivory Coast have seized a document haul of greater than 2 tonnes of pure cocaine with a road worth of round 41 billion CFA francs ($67.7 million), the inside ministry mentioned on Saturday.

The cocaine was seized from traffickers this month in a police operation that came about within the business capital Abidjan and the port metropolis of San Pedro, a ministry assertion mentioned.

The assertion gave few particulars however mentioned 9 folks, together with Ivorians and overseas nationals, had been arrested and investigations had been underneath means.

The earlier document haul was simply over a yr in the past when a few tonne of cocaine was seized in considered one of Abidjan’s northern districts.

Major drug hauls in Ivory Coast are uncommon, however massive cocaine seizures have grow to be more and more frequent alongside the West African Atlantic Coast. The area is commonly used as a transit route for unlawful medication on their means from South America to Europe.

About 40 tonnes move by the area yearly, in response to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

