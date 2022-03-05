Record-breaking Demons destroy Dockers

Daisy Pearce has kicked 5 targets as Melbourne produced a record-breaking 88-point AFLW win towards depleted Fremantle to leap to the highest of the ladder.

The Demons confirmed no mercy at Optus Stadium towards the Dockers, who have been already with out reigning AFLW finest and fairest winner Kiara Bowers (knee) and Gabby O’Sullivan (COVID-19 protocols) and misplaced key trio Ebony Antonio, Kara Antonio and Emma O’Driscoll getting into the league’s well being and security protocols on recreation day.

Melbourne capitalised on their success as they broke the document for the biggest AFLW rating, set final week by the Brisbane Lions, together with the biggest margin in league historical past, triumphing 16.11 (107) to three.1 (19).

The Demons’ third time period, kicking 7.1 with out reply, was the perfect quarter in AFLW historical past.

The match was essential within the race for the highest two however the weakened Dockers — compelled to discipline three debutants together with top-up participant Mikayla Western – have been no match for Melbourne who excelled with their kick-mark fashion.

The percentage-boosting win not solely firmed up a top-two berth for the Demons however supplied hope of ending above Adelaide within the race for the minor premiership.

Along with Pearce, Lily Mithen (25 disposals) and Kate Hore (16 disposals and three targets) starred on Saturday.

“We really wanted to bring it all together today for four quarters and I feel like we did that,” Pearce mentioned.

“They’re an opponent that we really respect. I know they had a lot of outs today but we really focused in on our role and little things like our defence fighting to the death in the last quarter.”

Despite their checklist of absentees, Fremantle kicked the primary aim of the sport from Makaela Tuhakaraina, however the Demons rapidly settled and exerted management.

Pearce, Tayla Harris and Hore responded with first-quarter majors, whereas Fremantle have been additional decimated after a concussion dominated Matilda Sargeant out of the sport.

The Demons opened up a 34-point half-time lead earlier than their dominant third quarter the place the ball appeared virtually completely inside their attacking 50, with Pearce kicking three majors for the time period.

Tireless Fremantle captain Hayley Miller (22 possessions and 9 tackles) acquired a deserved comfort aim to finish Melbourne’s run of 14 consecutive targets, whereas Harris grabbed two late targets to complete with three and take her league-leading season tally to 18.