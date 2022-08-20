Record for Kane as Spurs see off Wolves

Harry Kane has created Premier League historical past as his aim gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over Wolves.

The England captain headed house within the second half on Saturday to attain for the 185th time within the Premier League – essentially the most any participant has scored for one membership within the trendy EPL period.

It took him above Sergio Aguero to fourth within the all-time listing of scorers and it was his 250th in all competitions for Spurs, with Jimmy Greaves’ report of 266 certainly beneath menace this season.

His aim, which was additionally Tottenham’s one thousandth at house within the Premier League, earned Spurs the win which extends their unbeaten begin to the season.

Kane and associate in crime Son Heung-min each hit the woodwork in a much-improved second-half show.

Wolves will maybe really feel exhausting achieved by as they have been the higher crew within the opening 45 minutes with new report signing Matheus Nunes lacking their greatest alternative within the first half.

Defeat leaves Bruno Lage’s aspect with only one level from their opening three video games as they start the season slowly once more.

They might need fancied their possibilities this afternoon as they take pleasure in taking part in at Tottenham’s new house, having gained right here in 2020 and final season, and so they bossed the opening 45 minutes.

They have been solely capable of create half-chances, although, with their greatest second coming 5 minutes earlier than the break as Ruben Neves picked out Nunes who put his header simply vast with Hugo Lloris rooted to the spot.

Kane nearly received his aim within the fiftieth minute as he thundered a header towards the crossbar from Dejan Kulusevski’s cross after which had one other effort blocked when the Swede teed him up once more.

Spurs’ stress was ultimately rewarded within the sixty fourth minute as Kane entered the report books.

Perisic flicked Son’s cross on and Kane nodded house from shut vary to overhaul Aguero within the listing of all-time scorers, with Andrew Cole subsequent in his sights on 187.