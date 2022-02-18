Record number of Covid-19 cases in WA as border announcement looms

Western Australia has hit one other file variety of Covid-19 instances in a single day amid hypothesis an announcement on the laborious border is coming at the moment.

Western Australia has recorded greater than 200 instances of Covid-19 in a single day amid hypothesis Premier Mark McGowan is getting ready to announce a return to quarantine-free journey.

WA Health reported 194 native instances and eight travel-related infections in a single day, together with 18 self-reported optimistic speedy antigen exams.

It brings the state’s whole variety of lively instances to 724 however none are in hospital.

Mr McGowan was in a state catastrophe council assembly on Friday, the place it’s understood a tweak to restrictions was mentioned to gradual the unfold of the Omicron variant, in addition to plans to deliver down the laborious border.

The Premier will journey to Sydney subsequent week to testify at a defamation trial involving billionaire Clive Palmer. He will probably be there from February 26 to twenty-eight.

Meanwhile, Southern River MLA Terry Healy has reportedly been recognized as a detailed contact of a confirmed case and is now awaiting the results of his PCR check.

The Labor MP delivered a prolonged speech in Parliament House on Thursday.

If he exams optimistic, different MPs might also be compelled into seven days of self-isolation.

More to return