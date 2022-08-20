Record rainfall drenches western Austria as firefighters tackle torrential flooding

Austria skilled extreme flash floods over the weekend.

Meteorologists reported file quantities of rainfall within the western area over the previous 24 hours. Places most affected embrace the mountainous space of Voralberg.

Wolfurt within the decrease Rhine Valley is among the communities in Vorarlberg that has been significantly affected by the storms. Streams flooded the centre of the village final evening, adopted by mudslides.

Firefighters labored tirelessly to clear up impacted roads and villages. Over 1,500 calls had been made to clear up floods or mudslides within the space. Luckily, nonetheless, no accidents or casualties had been reported in Voralberg

An essential part of the Rhine Valley motorway (A14) was closed for hours, bringing visitors within the Lower Rhine Valley to a standstill. However, an finish to the rain round midnight introduced vital reduction.

In Dornbirn, quite a few homes, garages, and streets had been flooded. In close by Schwarzach, a catastrophe alert was additionally triggered.

Train visitors was additionally affected. Rail providers between Lindau and Bregenz had been briefly suspended early Saturday morning.

Elsewhere, the extreme rainfall additionally hit southern Bavaria, Germany. Regional police reported that at the least 5 folks had been killed because of fallen bushes.