‘Record setter’: Aussie star does it again

The data hold piling up for Aussie NBA whiz child Josh Giddey, whose newest effort bettered that of a former MVP and All-Star.

Josh Giddey has gone and performed it once more and set one other document as his march via a surprising rookie NBA season continues.

Called on to step up for the Oklahoma City Thunder within the absence of injured star Shae Gilgeous-Alexander, the 19-year-old set a brand new franchise document for double-doubles halfway via the ultimate quarter in opposition to Portland.

Giddey’s eleventh double-double for the season broke the earlier OKC excessive bar set by former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, who registered 10 in his first season.

The younger Victorian star was pivotal too in his crew’s second-half surge that helped them rally to take down the Trailblazers.

Giddey completed with 14 factors and a team-high 12 rebounds within the 98-81 win.

It was the primary win in six video games for the Thunder this season with out main scorer Gilgeous-Alexander, who can be out till a minimum of after the All-Star break after he suffered a proper ankle sprain final week.

The final time Gilgeous-Alexander was out for OKC, on January 2 in opposition to Dallas, Giddey grew to become the youngest participant in NBA historical past to register a triple-double, with 17 factors, 14 assists and 13 rebounds.

With the expectation Giddey must step up, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault tried to verify his gamers didn’t strive too exhausting.

“The slippery slope you can get into is thinking that everybody has to do more because you’re missing a player,” Daigneault stated.

“There’s gonna be more opportunities, there’s gonna be more minutes, there’s gonna be more touches, but the actual way that everybody’s playing, we’re not changing the messaging on that at all.”

Despite the win and Giddey’s excellent rookie season, the Thunder stays within the backside 4 for wins throughout the NBA this 12 months.