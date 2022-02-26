Record summer rain gives way to warm and wet autumn with added mozzies
“We want to give communities across our state confidence that our emergency services are always prepared to keep them safe when disaster strikes and walk alongside them for the duration of the recovery.”
The Bureau of Meteorology’s Autumn Climate Outlook for 2022 means that as La Nina wanes, Australia faces a probably wetter than common autumn with night-time temperatures in lots of areas predicted to be larger than regular.
“Australia’s severe weather season runs from October to April, meaning autumn remains a higher-risk period for storms, fires, floods and tropical cyclones,” the outlook mentioned.
“Autumn days are likely to be warmer than normal for much of the northern half of Australia, coastal Western Australia, and parts of south-eastern Australia, while a small area of eastern New South Wales will likely be cooler than normal.”
Professor Webb, mosquito researcher for NSW Health mentioned the current climate meant that there have been loads of mosquitos round shifting into autumn.
In a scientific paper revealed in December 2020, he wrote: “In early February 2020, exceptional rainfall was reported across Sydney, resulting in the wettest four-day period since 1990 and the extensive inundation of wetland and bushland habitats provided ideal conditions for mosquitoes. Subsequently, mosquitoes dramatically increased in number from hundreds to tens of thousands at local surveillance locations during the weeks following this exceptional rainfall.”
Professor Webb mentioned: “The wet weather is going to continue so all the wetlands and flood plains, ponds and puddles are going to stay full of water which provides suitable habitat for a range of mosquitos around Sydney.
“Daily maximum temperatures are not going to be too hot so the ponds and puddles aren’t going to dry out quickly. The other thing is that the minimum temperatures are going to be above average and what usually slows mosquito populations around Sydney are the cold evenings but it is going to be a bit warmer at night so we are probably going to have mosquito activity that continues well into April.”