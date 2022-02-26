Record summer rain gives way to warm and wet autumn with added mozzies

Thirty years in the past this month – a mom carries her little one down Torrens Street, Kurnell, February 4, 1990. Credit:Steven Siewert

“We want to give communities across our state confidence that our emergency services are always prepared to keep them safe when disaster strikes and walk alongside them for the duration of the recovery.”

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Autumn Climate Outlook for 2022 means that as La Nina wanes, Australia faces a probably wetter than common autumn with night-time temperatures in lots of areas predicted to be larger than regular.

“Australia’s severe weather season runs from October to April, meaning autumn remains a higher-risk period for storms, fires, floods and tropical cyclones,” the outlook mentioned.

“Autumn days are likely to be warmer than normal for much of the northern half of Australia, coastal Western Australia, and parts of south-eastern Australia, while a small area of eastern New South Wales will likely be cooler than normal.”