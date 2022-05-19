Records broken as high temperatures hit Spain and France

High temperatures have been hitting France and Spain this week.

The mercury is about to hit 40°C in some Spanish areas on Friday, which might signify 10-15°C above the common temperatures for May.

In France on Wednesday, May temperature data have been equalled or damaged in Albi (33.7°C), Toulouse (33.4°C) and Montélimar (33.8°C).

France’s nationwide meteorological service mentioned it was “now very likely” that this month would develop into the most well liked May on report.

“It is an episode of heat — lasting, extensive and intense — exceptional for the season,” Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at Météo-France, instructed AFP information company.