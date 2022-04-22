Recreational marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey open their doors for the first time

ELIZABETH, N.J. — It was a historic day within the Garden State on Wednesday as leisure gross sales of marijuana for these 21 and older began.

CBS2’s Meg Baker was with Gov. Phil Murphy and the crowds who waited in line in Elizabeth.

Hundreds of individuals lined up exterior Zen Leaf to be one of many first to buy hashish legally.

“I just bought legal marijuana and legal candy,” stated Charles Phifer of Scotch Plains.

“We are going in here get some recreational weed and we going home to get high,” stated Susan Whitaker of Virginia.

“Hope to break the stigma of cannabis,” added Chris DePazza of Carteret.

The governor highlighted the financial significance of launching this new business within the state.

“Industry that will create many new good paying jobs. It is projected to exceed more than $2 billion in sales within the next four years, and we remain committed to ensuring that the industry grows in a way that reflects the diversity of our state,” Murphy stated.

He stated social fairness has been the principle driver of legalization.

“Including the look back, expungements, including who is behind the counter when you walk in, who has access to the product, who gets then licenses, where the money that the state gets goes and is invested,” Murphy stated.

Zen Leaf says medical sufferers will stay the precedence. The first and final hour of the day will probably be for sufferers solely.

“Good thing we’ve been planning on this over a year, stepping up ramping up cultivation over past few months,” government VP James Leventis stated.

Some warning the state has moved too quick. Kevin Sabet with the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana concern with extra entry to the drug, it may wind up within the fingers of youngsters and, “There’s no limits of THC in New Jersey that really worries me. There’s very few limits on advertising that it really worries me, and I think law enforcement and others — parents, coaches and many people — are really concerned about the driving issue.”

After some lawmakers expressed concern about regulation enforcement being allowed to eat whereas off obligation, the governor stated he was open to amending the regulation. However, state Senate President Nicholas Scutari didn’t agree.

“At this point in time, I don’t want to start treating people individually, differently on what they do on their own time. Then we’re going to tell you can’t watch program on Sunday before you work, then tell you you can’t drink alcohol. There’s a lot of different personal behaviors that I don’t think the state should be interfering with. Obviously, we have no-tolerance policy on job, whether police, fire, truck drivers or secretary, you don’t come to the job under influence of anything or lose your job,” Scutari stated.

Recreational marijuana is now out there at seven places within the state. Customers can not purchase greater than an oz at a time.

Products are regulated and taxed. The income is meant to be directed towards group reinvestment.