Red Bull & Verstappen Take F1 Championship Lead In Spain As Ferrari Falters

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took the lead of the F1 world championship with a commanding win in Barcelona, Spain as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retired from the race with an influence unit failure. He was seemingly in charge of the race for 29 laps. Ferrari’s troubles did not finish right here as its different automobile which featured Carlos Sainz Jr initially misplaced positions in the beginning of the race as a consequence of a stalled begin after which spun into the gravel. He was solely capable of recuperate P4 by the tip of the race. This means Ferrari has misplaced each the constructor’s championship lead as has its driver misplaced the lead within the driver’s championship.

Leclerc was cruising to his third win of the season earlier than his engine failed

Red Bull took benefit of Ferrari’s frailties because it capped off a 1-2 with Perez coming P2. For a serious chunk of the race, Perez and Verstappen duelled with George Russell in a resurgent Mercedes. The Mercedes driver managed P3 forward of the Ferrari of Sainz. Russell once more completed forward of his 7-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton who recovered from the primary lap incident with Kevin Magnussen to complete in P5. Both the Mercedes vehicles had some water leak which resulted in him overtaking Hamilton within the penultimate lap of the race.

Behind them was valiant Valtteri Bottas in a P6 for Alfa Romeo, however sadly his teammate Guanyu Zhou did not end the race. Ocon and Alonso introduced within the Alpine vehicles for good factors in P7 and P9. They have been separated by Lando Norris within the McLaren who managed P8 nicely forward of his Aussie teammate Ricciardo who simply managed P12. Yuki Tsunoda capped off the highest 10 for the AlphaTauri forward of his teammate Pierre Gasly who managed P13.

Both the upgraded Mercedes W13 vehicles carried out nicely to complete P3 and P5

Vettel simply managed P11 within the newly upgraded Aston Martin forward of Lance Stroll who managed P15. Mick Schumacher at one level within the race was trying good for his first factors end however then petered off to simply P15 for the Haas. He was forward of his teammate Magnussen whose race was largely ruined due to a first-lap collision with Hamilton. He managed P17 with the Williams of Latifi being forward of him in P16 and Albon being behind in P18.

Race Results – 2022 Spanish GP

Pos Car. No. Driver Team Time Points

1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:37:20.475 25

2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull +13.072 s 19 (18 + 1 level for quickest lap)

3 63 George Russell Mercedes +32.927 s 15

4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +45.208 s 12

5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +54.534 s 10

6 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +59.976 s 8

7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +75.397 s 6

8 4 Lando Norris McLaren +83.235 s 4

9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault +1 lap 2

10 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 lap 1

11 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1 lap 0

12 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1 lap 0

13 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1 lap 0

14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas +1 lap 0

15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap 0

16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams +2 laps 0

17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas +2 laps 0

18 23 Alexander Albon Williams +2 laps 0

NC 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo DNF 0

NC 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari DNF 0







2022 World Driver’s Championship Standings After Spanish GP

Pos Driver Team Points

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 110

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 104

3 Sergio Perez Red Bull 85

4 George Russell Mercedes 74

5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 65

6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 46

7 Lando Norris McLaren 39

8 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 38

9 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 30

10 Kevin Magnussen Haas 15

11 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 11

12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 11

13 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 6

14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 4

15 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 4

16 Alexander Albon Williams 3

17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2

18 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1

19 Mick Schumacher Haas 0

20 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 0

21 Nicholas Latifi Williams 0







0 Comments

For the newest auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.