Red Bull & Verstappen Take F1 Championship Lead In Spain As Ferrari Falters
Verstappen gained in Barcelona after 5 years which was the place of his maiden race win
Now Verstappen leads the world championship by 6 factors
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took the lead of the F1 world championship with a commanding win in Barcelona, Spain as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retired from the race with an influence unit failure. He was seemingly in charge of the race for 29 laps. Ferrari’s troubles did not finish right here as its different automobile which featured Carlos Sainz Jr initially misplaced positions in the beginning of the race as a consequence of a stalled begin after which spun into the gravel. He was solely capable of recuperate P4 by the tip of the race. This means Ferrari has misplaced each the constructor’s championship lead as has its driver misplaced the lead within the driver’s championship.
Red Bull took benefit of Ferrari’s frailties because it capped off a 1-2 with Perez coming P2. For a serious chunk of the race, Perez and Verstappen duelled with George Russell in a resurgent Mercedes. The Mercedes driver managed P3 forward of the Ferrari of Sainz. Russell once more completed forward of his 7-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton who recovered from the primary lap incident with Kevin Magnussen to complete in P5. Both the Mercedes vehicles had some water leak which resulted in him overtaking Hamilton within the penultimate lap of the race.
Behind them was valiant Valtteri Bottas in a P6 for Alfa Romeo, however sadly his teammate Guanyu Zhou did not end the race. Ocon and Alonso introduced within the Alpine vehicles for good factors in P7 and P9. They have been separated by Lando Norris within the McLaren who managed P8 nicely forward of his Aussie teammate Ricciardo who simply managed P12. Yuki Tsunoda capped off the highest 10 for the AlphaTauri forward of his teammate Pierre Gasly who managed P13.
Vettel simply managed P11 within the newly upgraded Aston Martin forward of Lance Stroll who managed P15. Mick Schumacher at one level within the race was trying good for his first factors end however then petered off to simply P15 for the Haas. He was forward of his teammate Magnussen whose race was largely ruined due to a first-lap collision with Hamilton. He managed P17 with the Williams of Latifi being forward of him in P16 and Albon being behind in P18.
Race Results – 2022 Spanish GP
|Pos
|Car. No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Points
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:37:20.475
|25
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+13.072s
|19 (18 + 1 level for quickest lap)
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+32.927s
|15
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+45.208s
|12
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+54.534s
|10
|6
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+59.976s
|8
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|+75.397s
|6
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+83.235s
|4
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|+1 lap
|2
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|1
|11
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|0
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|0
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|0
|14
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+1 lap
|0
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|0
|16
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+2 laps
|0
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+2 laps
|0
|18
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+2 laps
|0
|NC
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|DNF
|0
|NC
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|DNF
|0
2022 World Driver’s Championship Standings After Spanish GP
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|110
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|104
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|85
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|74
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|65
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|46
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|39
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|38
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|30
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|15
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|11
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|11
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|6
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|4
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|4
|16
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|3
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|2
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin
|0
|21
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|0
