Red Bulls drop home opener, 1-0 to Minnesota

HARRISON, N.J. — Luis Amarilla scored an all-important purpose whereas Dayne St. Clair stopped six photographs as Minnesota United earned a 1-0 victory Sunday over the New York Red Bulls.

Amarilla’s game-winner got here within the 51st minute to seal the win for United (1-0-2). Hassani Dotson had an help on the purpose.

The Red Bulls (2-1-0) outshot United 17-6, with six photographs on purpose to 2 for United.

St. Clair saved all six photographs he confronted for United. Carlos Miguel saved one of many two photographs he confronted for the Red Bulls.

United performs at house on Saturday towards the San Jose Earthquakes, whereas the Red Bulls will host the Columbus Crew on Sunday.