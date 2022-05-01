Red Cross confirms Mariupol evacuation operation is ongoing

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is working with the United Nations in an ongoing operation to maneuver individuals out of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstal metal plant, the ICRC stated in an announcement.

“The ICRC confirms {that a} secure passage operation is ongoing, in coordination with the UN and the events to the battle. The convoy to evacuate civilians began on 29 April, travelled some 230 kilometres and reached the plant in Mariupol on Saturday morning, native time, in response to the assertion. “The ICRC insists on the fact that no details can be shared until the situation allows, as it could seriously jeopardize the safety of the civilians and the convoy. Relevant local authorities are communicating with the civilians about practical details.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that the “Evacuation of civilians from Azovstal began.”

“The 1st group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area,” he added.

Mariupol’s metropolis council stated Sunday there was a “chance” to evacuate civilians from the besieged metropolis of Mariupol.

The Council urged individuals to assemble at 4 p.m. native time (9 a.m. ET) close to a shopping mall referred to as “Port City” to be able to evacuate them to the southern area of Zaporizhzhia.

“If you have relatives or acquaintances in Mariupol, try to contact them by all ways. Call, text and say that it is possible to go to Zaporozhzhia, where it is safe,” the Council stated on Telegram.

“We pray that everything works,” it added.

A neighborhood Telegram channel stated earlier that via 3 p.m. native time, a “green corridor” can be open for residents wishing to enter territory “controlled by the enemy in the Kamensky district.”

There are about 100,000 individuals nonetheless in Mariupol, regardless that many of the metropolis has been severely broken by weeks of shelling and airstrikes by Russian forces.

Ukrainian officers have been giving extra particulars on the evacuation of civilians who had been trapped on the Azovstal steep plant.

David Arakhamia, an advisor to President Zelensky, stated: “Today is the third day of a special operation we call “Azovstal evacuation.” Since the beginning of the war, since the beginning of the blockade of Azovstal, we have managed to withdraw more than 100 civilians – small children, women and the elderly.”

Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy prime minister, stated on Ukrainian tv: “Sorry, we were silent. We really wanted everything to work out. Our silence was in order for people to come out alive and unharmed. More than 100 people have been evacuated, and the evacuation continues. All this happened thanks to the control of the President of Ukraine Zelensky, Antonio Guterres, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, for which we are very, very grateful.”

Some extra context: Mariupol is dwelling to the Azovstal steel plant, which has been subjected to heavy Russian bombardment in latest weeks. Hundreds of individuals, dozens of whom are injured, are considered contained in the steel-making complicated.

Earlier Sunday, Russian state information businesses stated that 46 civilians had been evacuated from the neighborhood of the plant, quoting the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Their experiences adopted feedback from a a Ukrainian commander contained in the plant who stated some civilians have been evacuated from the metal works after the introduction of a ceasefire.

It was hoped that these civilians, all girls and kids, would go to the “agreed destination” of Zaporizhzhia, Capt. Svyatoslav Palamar stated.

CNN’s Kostan Nechyporenko contributed to this report.