Red Cross convoy reaches Zaporizhzhia with refugees from southeast Ukraine

A Red Cross convoy arrived within the southern Ukrainian metropolis of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday after failing to achieve the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol, an AFP journalist on the scene reported.

Accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), seven buses and at the least 40 non-public automobiles arrived within the metropolis, the journalist mentioned.

The ICRC mentioned in a social media submit Wednesday that greater than 500 evacuees in complete have been escorted to Zaporizhzhia within the operation, together with individuals who had been in Mariupol.

UPDATE: Our workforce led a convoy of buses and personal automobiles with over 500 folks to Zaporizhzhia. Those who have been a part of the convoy had managed to flee #Mariupol. We hope this helps folks discover the protected haven they so desperately want proper now. pic.twitter.com/5NRzIZkhuK — ICRC Ukraine (@ICRC_ua) April 6, 2022

On Monday, the Red Cross mentioned that the workforce it had dispatched a number of days earlier to assist evacuate civilians from the besieged port of Mariupol was being held by police in Russian-controlled territory.

The group mentioned on Twitter Wednesday that it had tried for 5 days to achieve town, which has been underneath sustained Russia bombardment since Moscow invaded in late February.

“But security conditions made it impossible,” it mentioned.

“Thousands are still trapped in the city. They urgently need a safe passage out, and aid to come in,” it added.

Russian forces late final month struck a Red Cross facility within the metropolis, dwelling to half 1,000,000 folks earlier than the struggle, the place officers have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Repeated makes an attempt to evacuate residents have collapsed, although some have made the harmful sprint to freedom from town alone.

The metropolis’s mayor earlier this week estimated that some 90 % of town had been utterly destroyed because of the struggle.

