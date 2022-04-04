World
red cross: Red Cross says cannot reach Mariupol due to security conditions – Times of India
GENEVA: A workforce of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not been in a position to attain the besieged metropolis of Mariupol on Monday to evacuate civilians, a spokesperson stated, citing safety situations.
“Due to security conditions, our team has not been able to reach Mariupol today,” spokesperson Jason Straziuso stated in emailed feedback to Reuters. Previous makes an attempt by the Red Cross to succeed in the town over latest days and weeks haven’t succeeded.
“Due to security conditions, our team has not been able to reach Mariupol today,” spokesperson Jason Straziuso stated in emailed feedback to Reuters. Previous makes an attempt by the Red Cross to succeed in the town over latest days and weeks haven’t succeeded.