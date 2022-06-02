Red Cross says two employees killed in Mali attack

Two Red Cross workers have been killed after their car was attacked within the Kayes area in western Mali, the Malian Red Cross has stated.

A driver and a employee from the Netherlands Red Cross died on Wednesday after armed males on bikes opened hearth on their car, which carried the Malian Red Cross emblem, the assertion stated, citing eyewitnesses.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Malian Red Cross condemns in the strongest terms this incident, which undermines the humanitarian mission to vulnerable populations,” it stated in an announcement.

It stated the crew, which was on a humanitarian mission, was attacked within the night on the street linking the city of Koussane to the town of Kayes.

A venture coordinator and accountant had been additionally contained in the car.

Nouhoum Maiga, secretary normal of the Malian Red Cross, instructed AFP the motive force was Malian and the Netherlands Red Cross worker was Senegalese.

He stated the armed males had been seemingly robbers fairly than terrorists.

“It is not the Red Cross as such that was targeted,” he stated, including that the group has beforehand skilled robberies and carjackings, however no latest killings.

He stated the attackers took the car and tools, earlier than later abandoning the car.

Mali has since 2012 been wracked by an extremist insurgency by teams linked to al-Qaeda and the so-called ISIS terrorist group. Vast swathes of the nation are in thrall to myriad insurgent teams and militias. The nation additionally suffers from excessive crime charges.

Also on Wednesday, a UN peacekeeper of Jordanian nationality was killed in a “terrorist attack” within the north of the nation, peacekeeping pressure MINUSMA stated.

The Kayes area, which borders Senegal, is seen as much less violent than the nation’s middle, north or so-called three-border zone with Burkina Faso and Niger.

In January, French charity Medecins du Monde stated it was suspending medical support to hundreds of sufferers in two distant northeastern areas of Mali over deteriorating safety.

Read extra:

‘Terrorist attack’ on UN convoy in Mali kills Jordan peacekeeper, injures three

Mali withdraws from regional anti-extremist force

Russian military ‘advisor’ in Mali killed by road bomb