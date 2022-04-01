Red Cross teams on way to Mariupol, but without aid

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is sending employees to the besieged Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol and is hopeful that evacuations of 1000’s of civilians can start on Friday, a spokesperson mentioned at a media briefing.

The metropolis has been encircled because the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on February 24.

A earlier try by the Red Cross to entry it in early March failed as a result of the route was discovered to be unsafe and battle resumed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have permission to move today and we are en route to Mariupol,” ICRC spokesperson Ewan Watson mentioned. “We are hopeful [the safe passage operation] will commence today.”

The Red Cross crew of three automobiles carrying 9 employees members goals to steer a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and plenty of personal automobiles out of town, the place as much as 170,000 persons are with out energy and have restricted meals, in line with the mayor.

Watson burdened that the operation had been permitted by either side however the physique continues to be figuring out some key particulars equivalent to the precise timing in addition to the vacation spot, which shall be an undetermined location in Ukraine.

“Piecing together this safe passage convoy has been and remains extremely complex,” he mentioned.

The Red Cross was not allowed to take humanitarian support with the convoy, and it departed with out the medical and different provides it had pre-positioned within the metropolis of Zaporizhzhia, he mentioned.

“At the moment we do not have permission to bring in aid with us but that is something we will continue to make efforts to try to do over the coming days,” he added. He declined to offer additional particulars.

“The situation is horrendous and deteriorating. It is now a humanitarian imperative that people be allowed to leave and aid supplies be allowed in,” Watson mentioned.

Read extra:

Russia’s Lavrov lobbies India after Western emissaries make case for sanctions

Ukraine says one killed in Russian strike on evacuation convoy

Russia eases some curbs on transferring money abroad