Red Cross warns of above normal hurricane season on Long Island

LONG BEACH, N.Y. — There’s a warning for Long Island residents to prepare for the approaching hurricane season, which formally begins Wednesday.

The American Red Cross will be a part of authorities officers Tuesday on the boardwalk in Long Beach to unfold the message about preparedness.

They say 2022 is projected to be an above-normal hurricane season. That follows an energetic season in 2021, when remnants of Hurricane Ida impacted our area.

The Red Cross says it wants extra volunteers for each native help and journey when main storms strike exterior our space.

Meanwhile in Westchester County, Con Edison crews are out trimming timber to organize for hurricane season.

Experts say most energy outages throughout storms are brought on by timber and limbs which might be knocked into energy strains.

Throughout the yr, particularly throughout the spring, Con Ed trims timber and removes useless and diseased timber in the way in which of energy strains.

The utility says greater than 4,000 timber have been pruned or eliminated beneath this system.