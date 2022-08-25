Red-hot Babar Azam to struggling Virat Kohli: Five to watch at Asia Cup | Cricket News – Times of India

BABAR AZAM

Pakistan

DUBAI: The Asia Cup begins on Saturday with prime cricketers, together with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and India celebrity Virat Kohli , in motion within the United Arab Emirates.Here are 5 gamers to observe within the six-nation event, which is a crucial warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.With key tempo bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi out injured, Pakistan will rely closely on Babar Azam’s blazing batting.The 27-year-old leads the T20 and one-day batting rankings and comes into the event on the again of two huge half-centuries in Pakistan’s 3-0 ODI sweep of the Netherlands.He scored an unbeaten 68 as his facet demolished India by 10 wickets within the final assembly between the arch-rivals within the 2021 T20 World Cup — on the similar venue the place they meet this Sunday.

VIRAT KOHLI

India

Star batsman Virat Kohli will play in his a centesimal T20 worldwide when India face Pakistan of their opener, having been rested from the latest tour of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

The 33-year-old badly wants a giant rating. He final hit a global century in November 2019 and goes via the worst section of his in any other case stellar profession.

Kohli, who has struck 27 centuries in 102 Tests since making his debut in 2011, has endured a torrid 12 months that additionally noticed him changed as nationwide captain.

“He gets a fifty in the very first game, mouths will be shut for the rest of the tournament,” stated Ravi Shastri, the previous India coach.

WANINDU HASARANGA

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga made a powerful affect along with his leg-spin on this yr’s Indian Premier League, taking 26 wickets in 16 matches to boost his inventory as an affect bowler.

Alongside fellow spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffery Vandersay and Praveen Jayawickrama he’ll lead Sri Lanka’s bowling cost on the UAE’s spin-friendly gradual pitches.

Hasaranga, 25, who didn’t play in The Hundred in England as a result of Sri Lanka wished him recent for the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, can be a helpful lower-middle-order batsman.

SHAKIB AL HASAN

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan has typically courted controversy on and off the sector however he stays Bangladesh’s most constant performer and returns to steer the crew.

The star all-rounder was informed to chop ties with a playing portal to get again the captaincy of Bangladesh, who’ve received simply two of their final 15 Twenty20 matches.

The 35-year-old, a left-handed batsman and spinner, will play his a centesimal T20 worldwide when Bangladesh open their Asia Cup marketing campaign in opposition to Afghanistan on Tuesday.

RASHID KHAN

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan can be Afghanistan’s go-to bowler within the battle for the Asian crown with the leg-spinner going robust with 112 wickets in 66 T20 internationals.

The 23-year-old has been a giant hit in world Twenty20 leagues, together with the IPL and The Hundred, along with his wicket-taking capability and attacking lower-order batting.

Rashid can be prime among the many crew’s key gamers alongside skipper Mohammad Nabi and can share the spin duties with Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.