Red-hot Swans test awaits Bailey’s Lions

Brisbane purpose sneak Zac Bailey is aware of a win in Sydney can verify the AFL credentials of a Lions aspect nonetheless trying to find prime gear.

The Lions improved to 5-1 this season with a cushty defeat of Gold Coast on Saturday, Bailey starring with a career-high six targets.

In his fifth AFL season, the 22-year-old is shaping as a key distinction maker because the Lions purpose to construct on three-straight top-four finishes.

Another tight loss in Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, the place they have not gained since 2003, earlier this season was a missed likelihood for them to make a flag-hunting assertion.

But in opposition to the Swans (5-1) on the SCG, a floor the Lions have not gained at since 2009, they’ve one other alternative.

Brisbane misplaced to Geelong there in 2020 and have not performed the Swans on the floor since 2017, however are 1-9 since 2003.

Bailey, a part of the aspect that was shocked in a uncommon house loss on the Gabba to the Swans final 12 months, hopes they will convey some life to the normally sleepy Sunday twilight timeslot.

“We haven’t played our best footy, we’re slowly building into that and just to match our game up against some of the best in the competition, we hope we can get the win and prove we’re a top-four side,” he mentioned.

“Sydney just play really well there; they have a lot of great players in their team who are firing at the moment.

“We know what to anticipate from there, seen they are going alright, so we’ll must convey our greatest.”

Coach Chris Fagan is well aware of Brisbane’s SCG drought and Sydney’s quality.

“That’s a giant check, massive sport,” he mentioned.

“They obtained us on the Gabba in spherical one final 12 months and hopefully our boys have not forgotten that and we’ll try to get one again on them.

“The game comes at a good time for us.

“If you need to be any good on this comp you have to win on the street. It’s necessary to get these away wins.”

Meanwhile, Will Ashcroft, the son of Brisbane triple-premiership star Marcus, has returned to the Gabba from Melbourne to train and will play for the Lions’ VFL team in Sydney.

The midfielder, who turns 18 next week, impressed while training with the Lions over summer and has dominated at NAB League level for the Sandringham Dragons this season.

The potential No.1 draft decide is but to declare if he’ll nominate as a father-son choice to the Lions.