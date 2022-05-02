Red Jacket Resort In North Conway, NH Did Not Have Sprinklers In Wing Destroyed By Fire

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — The Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, New Hampshire might be closed till additional discover after a fire ripped through the favored resort on Saturday.

North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece mentioned Sunday that the flames burned for roughly 12 hours, and firefighters wanted till 2 a.m. to place the fireplace out. The fireplace began on the third ground within the south wing of the resort a bit earlier than 3 p.m. on Saturday. Preece mentioned one of many causes the fireplace lasted so lengthy was there have been no sprinklers in south wing, which was constructed within the Seventies earlier than sprinklers have been required.

READ MORE: Brush Fire At Blue Hills Reservation Among 41 Wildfires in Massachusetts Over Last Week

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal mentioned after the fireplace began “some guests could be seen jumping from upper-level to lower-level balconies before safely escaping at the ground level.”

READ MORE: Outdoor Dining Season Begins In Boston’s North End, Waltham’s Moody Street

All the visitors within the constructing have been accounted for although. Two firefighters and one particular person have been handled for minor accidents.

Smoke alarms have been apparently working, however the fireplace is claimed to have burned a circuit that brought about them to exit.

The flames have been so large that firefighters from 28 communities helped put them out.

MORE NEWS: Representatives Jim McGovern, Bill Keating Join Nancy Pelosi In Meeting With Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The resort is a household retreat in New Hampshire’s White Mountains and is dwelling to Kahuna Laguna, an indoor water park.