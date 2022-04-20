Red Sox Edge Blue Jays 2-1 At Fenway With Just 3 Hits

BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong drove within the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly within the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night time regardless of getting held to solely three hits.

Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles within the third for Boston.

READ MORE: ‘A Shocking Experience’: Boston Woman Returns Home After Helping Ukrainian Refugees In Romania

Zack Collins homered for the Blue Jays off starter Nathan Eovaldi.

Wong was referred to as up from the minors Monday to exchange catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured checklist. Batting ninth and dealing with right-hander Yimi Garcia (0-1), Wong lofted a fly ball to proper subject that scored Bobby Dalbec, who opened the inning by reaching on an error by shortstop Bo Bichette.

It was Bichette’s second error of the sport, his first two this season.

Collins’ residence run main off the second gave Toronto an early lead. Boston tied it the following inning on doubles by Hernández and Story off Yusei Kikuchi.

Hansel Robles (1-0) threw 1 2/3 hitless innings in reduction for the win. Garrett Whitlock pitched an ideal ninth for his first save of the season.

Kikuchi went 5 innings, giving up one run on three hits with three walks and a strikeout. Eovaldi was lifted with two outs within the fifth. He allowed a run on seven hits with six strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

READ MORE: 2 Massachusetts Men Drown While Kayaking In Vermont Lake

Blue Jays: RHP Nate Pearson, sidelined with mononucleosis, threw 36 pitches over two simulated innings in a bullpen session at Toronto’s spring coaching complicated because the Blue Jays stretch him out to be a starter. He is predicted to return by the center of May. … LHP Hyun Jin Ryu, on the injured checklist with left forearm irritation, Teoscar Hernandez (left indirect pressure) and C Danny Jansen (left indirect pressure) all stayed in Toronto to proceed their rehab packages. … RHP Julian Merryweather is experiencing proper knee discomfort. He will proceed to pitch however will put on a knee brace.

Red Sox: Boston added C Christian Vazquez and INF Jonathan Arauz to the COVID-19 injured checklist. RHP Tyler Danish and OF Rob Refsnyder had been referred to as as much as take their spots on the roster.

OTHER MOVES

Red Sox LHP Rich Hill, whose father died Friday, was positioned on the bereavement checklist. C Ronaldo Hernandez was referred to as as much as substitute Hill on the roster.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Although RHP Jose Berrios (0-0, 11.81 ERA) is and not using a resolution, Toronto has gained every of his first two begins. In seven profession video games towards the Red Sox, he’s 0-5 with a 4.43 ERA. In three profession video games at Fenway Park, he’s 0-3 with a 7.31 ERA. His lone look towards Boston whereas with the Blue Jays got here final Aug. 7 in Toronto, when he went six innings, permitting one run with six strikeouts and no walks.

Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-2, 9.39) has had a tough begin to the season, with supervisor Alex Cora saying he want to see improved mechanics from the right-hander. In seven profession video games towards Toronto, Pivetta is 1-2 with a 5.77 ERA. He confronted the Blue Jays 5 instances in 2021, going 1-1 with a 5.93 ERA.

MORE NEWS: Home Health Aide Accused Of Stealing From Senior Living Facility Residents

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)