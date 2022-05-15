Red Sox get 1st series victory in month, win 11-3 at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — J.D. Martinez prolonged his on-base streak to 31 video games with a first-inning homer, 42-year-old Rich Hill pitched into the seventh in his return from the COVID-19 record and the Boston Red Sox clinched their first sequence victory in a month with an 11-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday evening.

Rafael Devers additionally homered for Boston, which set a season excessive for runs and has gained the primary two within the three-game weekend sequence. Kiké Hernández drove in three runs — with a sacrifice fly within the second inning, a fielder’s selection grounder within the fourth and a double within the fifth.

The Red Sox (13-20) had solely gained certainly one of their first 10 sequence, taking two of three at Detroit from April 11-13 in the course of the first week of the season. They had gone 0-6-2 of their sequence since, together with splitting two video games at World Series champion Atlanta earlier this week, to fall to the underside of the AL East standings.

Hill (1-1) threw 64 of his 94 pitches for strikes in his first begin since May 5. The left-hander struck out 4 with out a stroll whereas permitting three runs and 7 hits, the final Kole Calhoun’s two-run double after Texas opened the seventh with consecutive singles.

Martinez went deep on a full-count pitch with two outs within the first off rookie Glenn Otto (1-1). It was his fourth homer this season, and prolonged his majors-best hitting streak to fifteen video games. Martinez additionally singled and walked twice whereas including on to the longest on-base streak in his profession, together with all 26 video games he has performed this season.

Otto had 4 strikeouts and 4 walks whereas pitching into the fifth. He gave up eight runs and eight hits.

Texas bought even within the backside of the primary when leadoff hitter Eli White reached on second baseman Trevor Story’s error, then stole second and third base earlier than going residence on Corey Seager’s single. Seager had been 3 for 28, all of these hits solo homers, his earlier eight video games.

The Red Sox took management with a four-run second inning capped by Devers’ two-run homer, an opposite-field liner that ricocheted off the left area pole for a 5-1 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LF Alex Verdugo was out of the lineup with a bruised proper foot. He exited within the seventh inning of Friday’s sport after fouling a pitch off his foot. Manager Alex Cora stated Verdugo was nonetheless feeling some ache, however that X-rays got here again unfavourable.

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray will put on a brace on his left knee when he begins in opposition to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, precisely every week after leaving his final begin with a knee pressure. Gray bought via a bullpen session Saturday with none points.

UP NEXT

Rangers left-hander Martin Perez (1-2, 2.10 ERA), who has allowed solely two earned runs over 26 1/3 innings (0.68 ERA) his final 4 begins after dropping his first two, goes within the season finale in opposition to Boston. He pitched for the Red Sox the previous two seasons earlier than rejoining his unique MLB staff this spring.

