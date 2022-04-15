Red Sox Honor Jerry Remy At Fenway Park On Opening Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday marked the primary recreation at Fenway Park because the passing of Red Sox icon Jerry Remy, and the staff made certain to honor the previous infielder and broadcaster all through the ballpark.

Remy, who handed away in October after a 14-year battle with most cancers, was honored within the press field. The tv broadcast sales space was named the Jerry Remy Booth in his honor, and a bouquet of flowers sat together with his picture within the broadcast sales space.

Forever and at all times the Jerry Remy Booth ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8x97xGB5gx — NESN (@NESN) April 15, 2022

A commemorative Remy patch and a observe was positioned at every seat within the press field as effectively.

“We miss our beloved RemDawg and wish he could be here to enjoy Opening Day with us today,” the observe said, “but we are thankful to be able to celebrate his memory with all of you as we begin the 2022 season together.”

During the pregame ceremonies, a video performed at Fenway Park remembering all of the members of the Red Sox household who’ve handed away previously 12 months. That video concluded with an extended tribute to Remy.

Remembering the legendary Jerry Remy pregame right here on #OpeningDay at Fenway Park – @wbz #RedSox pic.twitter.com/2gX3Y1Pb2s — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) April 15, 2022

The Red Sox will maintain a pregame ceremony particularly honoring the reminiscence of Remy on Wednesday evening.