Red Sox Left-Hander Rich Hill To Pitch Monday With Memories Of Late Father Running Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — For Red Sox left-hander and Milton native Rich Hill, the Boston Marathon has at all times had a particular place in his coronary heart. His father, Lloyd Hill Sr., ran the Marathon 37 instances throughout his life.

With the Red Sox set to play one other Marathon Monday sport at Fenway Park, Rich will likely be enthusiastic about his father, who handed away on Friday on the age of 94.

The 42-year-old southpaw, who’s scheduled to begin towards the Minnesota Twins on Monday, spoke to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche concerning the reminiscences he has of his father operating the Marathon.

“I can’t describe how kind he was towards everybody and the way he treated everyone. But also running 37 Boston Marathons was an amazing feat,” Hill stated. “We simply discovered that out the opposite day. I at all times thought it was within the 20s after which I requested him. And he stated, ‘No, we started in 1958.’”

Hill said he remembers when his dad would cross the finish line.

“Seeing him at the finish line and grabbing the silver paper or blanket to keep you warm after he was done running the Boston Marathon. Or he would just sometimes take the train home, the Red Line, and come back to Milton,” Hill said with a smile.

“So yeah, it was a lot of emotions, a lot of feelings around Marathon Monday and understanding how much of that meant to him on that day. And just the event, I know it’s actually particular to Boston and the folks right here in Boston. It’s very distinctive as a result of it’s a one-of-a-kind factor within the metropolis and right here for the state of Massachusetts. So will probably be a big day.”

As somebody who grew up in Massachusetts, Hill stated he can recall the importance of the day itself when he was a child at school.

“Growing up, obviously in middle school or elementary school, we would always talk about it. ‘Oh, you went to the game yesterday. That’s awesome.’ Or Opening Day and being able to skip school or come in and have those special moments. It’s something that I appreciate a little bit more when you look back on it. I think that’s something that I hope everybody does.”

Hill’s main league profession started in 2005 with the Chicago Cubs, and together with the Red Sox, he has pitched for Baltimore, Cleveland, each Los Angeles groups, each New York groups, Oakland, Minnesota, and Tampa. He even began towards Boston in Game 4 of the World Series when he was with the Dodgers.

But pitching for the Red Sox, a membership he has now had three separate stints with, has added which means because it was his dad’s favourite workforce.

“He loved the Red Sox. He loved Ted Williams and Wade Boggs and a lot of the players that came through here and was fortunate enough to watch a lot of games. There’s going to be a lot of emotion tomorrow, but at the same time, there’s a job that has to be done. I know that the task at hand is extremely important. And for my dad, that’s how he would appreciate and what he would want.”

And whereas Rich hasn’t run the Marathon but, he hopes to take action sooner or later.

“I definitely have to do one. I have a friend, Mike Ferris, who continues to remind me that he ran two Marathons. So I have to at least get one in. One of these days I will run it, and it will be in honor of my dad and just be there for him and his memory and legacy.”