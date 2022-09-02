Red Sox promote Connor Wong, Eduard Bazardo as September call-ups

BOSTON — The Red Sox promoted two gamers as September call-ups on Thursday. One of these gamers was not first baseman Triston Casas.

Casas has been swinging a sizzling bat in Triple-A Worcester since getting back from an ankle harm on July 22, batting .299 and slugging .496 with 11 doubles and 4 homers. The 22-year-old is slashing .333/.460/.533 because the begin of August.

But he was not the place participant to get referred to as as much as the Majors on Thursday. That honor went to catcher Connor Wong, with righty reliver Eduard Bazardo additionally getting a name to the large leagues on the day energetic rosters broaden to twenty-eight gamers.

While followers could also be clamoring for Casas and his bat, citing Wong does make some sense. There’s an opportunity that he may very well be Boston’s beginning backstop in 2023, so he might use as a lot Major League expertise as attainable. Wong, who was acquired from the Dodgers within the Mookie Betts commerce, has hit .288 with 15 homers, 20 doubles, and 44 RBIs over 81 video games for Worcester this season. He has appeared in 5 video games for Boston this season, going 2-for-8 on the plate with an RBI.

Defensively, Wong has thrown out 24 % of base-stealers at Worcester this season and 30 % (90 or 302) for his profession on the Triple-A stage. He has additionally performed just a little second base this season.

And, like Casas, Wong has additionally been sizzling on the plate as of late. The 26-year-old is hitting .368 with 9 homers and 22 RBIs over his final 16 video games for Worcester.

Bazardo, 27, had a 3.45 ERA over 37 appearances for Worcester this season. He made his Major League debut with the Red Sox final season, and allowed one hit over three scoreless innings throughout two aid appearances.

Casas will make his option to the Majors sooner or later. Red Sox followers simply have to attend just a little longer to get their first glimpse of the hard-hitting prospect within the large leagues.