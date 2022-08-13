Red Sox rally to beat Yankees 3-2

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON – J.D. Martinez had three hits, together with a game-tying RBI single within the ninth, and Tommy Pham hit a walk-off single within the tenth on Friday night time to steer the last-place Boston Red Sox to a 3-2 victory over Aaron Judge and the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

New York pitchers retired 12 straight Boston batters earlier than nearer Clay Holmes walked two with one out within the ninth after which gave up Martinez’s single up the center.

Judge, who hit his main league-leading forty sixth dwelling run within the third inning, reached base for the fourth time when he was walked to steer off the tenth. But Garrett Whitlock fanned Josh Donaldson and Gleyber Torres to finish the menace.

In the underside half, computerized runner Christian Arroyo took third on a groundout after which stayed there on pinch-hitter Reese McGuire’s bunt single. Pham, a commerce deadline acquisition, punched one down the third-base line to finish it.

Whitlock (3-2) struck out three and walked one in two innings.

Lou Trivino (1-7) allowed two hits and recorded one out for the Yankees, who stay 10 video games forward of their division regardless of dropping three straight and eight of 9.

Judge hit the primary pitch of the third inning 429 toes, over the Monster Seats and onto Lansdowne Street for his one centesimal RBI; he’s on a tempo to hit 66 dwelling runs. He additionally walked twice and was hit by a pitch, reaching base no less than 3 times for the fifth recreation in a row.

Jose Trevino had two hits, and Anthony Rizzo had a first-inning double to drive in Judge.

FOR STARTERS

Yankees starter Domingo Germán was charged with one run on 5 hits and two walks, placing out 4 in six innings.

Nathan Eovaldi dodged the loss when the Red Sox rallied within the ninth. He allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks, placing out three in six innings.

INFIELD SPRY

With Andrew Benintendi on first and Trevino on the plate, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts let a popup drop, then flipped it to second base for the drive out. The choice left Trevino at first as an alternative of Benintendi, a sooner runner.

SHORT HOPS

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Hudson threw out a ceremonial first pitch. … The Red Sox performed a spotlight video for Benintendi, a member of the 2018 World Series championship group. He had not performed in Fenway Park for the reason that Red Sox traded him to Kansas City earlier than the 2021 season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Donaldson shook it off after going over the dugout railing in pursuit of a foul popup. He remained within the recreation.

Red Sox: Kiké Hernández went 0-for-3 with a stroll and a strikeout in a rehab look for the Double-A Portland SeaDogs. He batted second and performed heart area. He may rejoin the Red Sox as quickly as Tuesday. … RHP Tyler Danish additionally appeared for Portland, permitting one run on one hit and two walks in a single inning, placing out two.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Frankie Montas (4-9) pitches for New York in opposition to Boston’s Kutter Crawford (3-4) in Game 2 of the three-game collection.