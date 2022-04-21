Red Wings Zamboni driver fired for peeing in drain sues team: ‘I am crushed’

A longtime Detroit Red Wings Zamboni driver who was caught urinating in a drain claims he was fired for age and incapacity discrimination and is suing the Red Wings’ father or mother firm, Olympia Entertainment.

Al Sobotka, 68, says he has benign prostatic hyperplasia, a situation which causes an uncontrollable have to urinate. According to the Detroit Free Press, Sobotka was standing between two Zambonis on Feb. 2 and urinated right into a drain when he was noticed by a fellow worker. He was fired two weeks later.

Al Sobotka driving a Zamboni for the Red Wings. NHLI through Getty Images

“I am crushed,” Sobotka, who had been with the Red Wings for 51 years, told WDIV-TV in Detroit. “It’s like a bomb dropped on you that — every morning you get up, you have nowhere to go now. … Now I just mope around the house. I’m getting tired of watching TV.”

Sobotka, who turned identified for spinning octopi over his head after followers threw them on the ice, instructed the station he has hassle sleeping at night time.

“I took a sleeping pill from my wife. She has a condition. I couldn’t sleep with that either,” he mentioned.

Al Sobotka WDIV-TV

Al Sobotka swings an octopus at a Red Wings sport. NHLI through Getty Images

Sobotka, who says he’s “embarrassed” about what he did, would return to the Red Wings in the event that they supplied him his job again.

“Without any hesitation,” he mentioned.