Reddit post shows ‘national spoon of India.’ See pic to see if you have one too

A Reddit consumer just lately shared a picture of a metal spoon and has requested for a petition to declare it the ‘National Spoon of India’ as he believes that it may be present in each Indian family. The submit quickly gained traction on-line as netizens discovered it relatable. There are probabilities that you could be additionally discover one in your kitchen.

“Petition to declare this National Spoon of India,” learn the caption posted alongside the photograph. The photo encompasses a spoon having an intricate design from its neck to its deal with. A textual content inserted on the photograph reads, “Are you even desi if you don’t have this spoon?”

Take a take a look at the submit beneath:

Since being posted 4 days in the past, the submit has obtained greater than 4,200 upvotes and over 260 feedback.

“I have similarly design of spoon,” posted a person. “Almost everyone has this spoon. lol,” wrote one other. “I even use this after moving to USA,” shared a 3rd. “I have this! My neighbour has it. My friends have it. It is THE spoon!” commented a fourth.

A Reddit consumer enquired, “I still don’t understand how did almost everyone in the country ended up having the same spoon/fork, etc. Like does anyone know the history of this?” “This was the exact spoon issued to me by the armed forces years ago,” shared one other.