Redditor posts how their grandpa’s dog always asks for belly rubs, people react

Dogs love getting stomach rubs. If you’re a pet dad or mum or are somebody who loves watching pooch-related movies, then after all, that is one thing you already know. You may remember that there are a number of movies on the Internet that present the furry creatures asking for some much-deserved stomach rubs from people. Just like this doggo showcased on this video shared on Reddit.

“My grandpa’s doggo is desperate for a belly rub,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip opens to point out the canine trying in the direction of the digital camera and standing beside it’s a human, who’s partially seen. Within moments, the animal lies down on a flooring on its again and waits for the human to offer it some stomach rubs. However, the particular person strikes away. Undeterred, the canine retains following them whereas asking for pets. The video ends with the lovable furry creature getting what it desires.

Take a take a look at the largely lovable and barely humorous video:

The video has been posted some two days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 43,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous feedback. Some demanded that the human ought to give longer stomach rubs to the pooch.

“Rub that belly! Scritch those ears! Boop that snoot! Squish his furry widdle cheeks together so his eyes go! Pat that back! Jiggle his rolls!” shared a Reddit consumer. “Give him a more fierce belly rub. I’m not even that much of a fan for dogs and this made me super mad,” posted one other. “Rub his belly. Now,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?