Redefining agricultural insurance tools

The BEACON project is coming to an finish, however its outcomes will go on! Following three years of implementation and two years of pilot iterations, in addition to the validation of Pilot Data and Operational Data Products, the BEACON venture is efficiently reaching its finish.

Results confirmed that BEACON toolbox managed to attain by way of service uptime and thus considerably decreasing the Agricultural Insurance (AgI) course of cycle-time, particularly for contracts that coated calamities equivalent to frost, flood, fireplace, and windstorms, minimizing the analysis and the compensation / reimbursement time of a farmer to per week. For insured parcels below hail, BEACON toolbox supplied a extra correct analysis of harm below 40 days following the intense occasion, bringing once more time financial savings, even of much less extent. On common it’s estimated that the achieved AgI Process cycle-time lower varies between 70% to 95%.

Similarly, the automation achieved throughout the AgI firms degree reached greater than 90% and might be elevated additional the place the BEACON toolbox integrates instantly with already utilized ERP and SAP techniques. Automation amongst actors of the AgI provide chain was additionally piloted, and totally realized, attaining a 100% acceptance of information fee and data availability.

The BEACON Toolbox is able to provide the AgI clients an inventory of clear advantages:

Seamless contract monitoring via higher contract overview; More correct climatology and forecast dynamic statistics that help underwriting and harm prevention on the whole; Better price optimization gained via increased operational effectivity:

higher distribution of staff

prioritization of in-field visits based mostly on an correct overview of broken parcels

details about the harm earlier than purchasers;

Improved belief and transparency amongst AgI provide chain actors by enabling the short uptake of blockchain and thru sensible contracts dealing with; Higher consistency of the entire AgI enterprise pipeline.

BEACON’s closing message to its goal AgI clients, via a now validated and proved particular worth proposition, is that its toolbox {couples} main earth remark expertise with climate intelligence, and blockchain expertise delivering cost-efficient and actionable insights for the agri-insurance trade, representing the end-to-end answer for AgI customers.

The BEACON Horizon 2020 venture began 3 years in the past and lasts till this month.

The venture consortium was KARAVIAS Underwriting Agency (Greece), AGROAPPS PC (Greece),

UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA DE MADRID (Spain), ETHERISC GMBH (Germany), UNIVERSITY OF BELGRADE FACULTY

OF CIVIL ENGINEERING (Serbia), INOSENS DOO NOVI SAD (Serbia) and ΕΤΑΜ ΑΕ (Greece).

