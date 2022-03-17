Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 With Liquid Cooling, 120Hz Displays Launched

Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 had been launched by Xiaomi on Thursday. The smartphones are the flagship fashions of the Redmi model, and have top-end MediaTek SoCs, other than liquid cooling tech, in addition to 120Hz refresh price and Dolby Vision succesful 2K decision shows. The two 5G-enabled smartphones are presently up for pre-booking, and can go on sale from later this month. Read on for extra particulars concerning the Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 worth and specs.

Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 worth

The Redmi K50 Pro worth starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,900) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, going as much as 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,500) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and eventually, CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,900) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

On the opposite hand, the Redmi K50 worth starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,100) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and eventually, CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Both smartphones might be accessible in Dim Light, Fantasy, Ink Feather, and Silver Traces color variants. Both Xiaomi gadgets are additionally accessible for pre-order, and can go on sale in China from March 22.

Redmi K50 Pro specs

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Redmi K50 Pro runs MIUI 13 primarily based on Android 12, and encompasses a 6.67-inch Samsung-made OLED 2K (1440×3200 pixels) show that includes Dolby Vision, HDR10+ help, and a 120Hz refresh price. The show is rated to ship as much as 1,200 nits of peak brightness and supply DCI-P3 color gamut protection, whereas there may be Gorilla Glass Victus for defense. The smartphone is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with as much as 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Redmi K50 Pro sports activities a triple rear digicam setup with a 100-megapixel 1/1.52-inch Samsung S5KHM2 main sensor with OIS and a couple of.1-micron pixels, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an extremely wide-angle lens (119-degree field-of-view), and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the entrance, it sports activities a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor.

There is as much as 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Redmi K50 Pro, not expandable by way of microSD card. Connectivity choices embody 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, Beidu, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board embody an accelerometer, ambient mild sensor, ambient color temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared blaster, and an ultrasonic distance sensor.

It encompasses a 5,000mAh battery, with 120W quick charging that is stated to be able to charging as much as 100% in as little as 19 minutes. The Redmi K50 Pro measures 163.1×76.15×8.48mm and weighs 201 grams. It options stereo audio system with Dolby Atmos help and whereas the smartphone has Hi-Res audio certification. The smartphone can be IP53 rated for mud and water resistance.

Redmi K50 specs

The Redmi K50 Pro options the identical SIM, software program, and show specs because the Redmi K50 Pro. The smartphone is powered by a 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, coupled with as much as 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Redmi K50 Pro sports activities a triple rear digicam setup with a 48-megapixel 1/2-inch Sony IMX582 main sensor with OIS and 1.6-micron pixels, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an extremely wide-angle lens (119-degree field-of-view), and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the entrance, it sports activities a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor.

Redmi K50 seen right here in its Ink Feature color variant

There is as much as 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Redmi K50, not expandable by way of microSD card. Connectivity choices are an identical to the Redmi K50 Pro, as are the sensors. Sensors on board embody an accelerometer, ambient mild sensor, ambient color temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared blaster, and an ultrasonic distance sensor.

It encompasses a 5,500mAh battery, with 67W quick charging that is stated to ship as much as 80 % cost in as little as half-hour. Xiaomi has listed the identical weight and dimensions for the Redmi K50 and the Redmi K50 Pro. It too options stereo audio system with Dolby Atmos help and whereas the smartphone has Hi-Res audio certification.

