Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G coming to India, 4G variant also launching

Redmi Note 11 Pro collection is coming to India on March 9. Xiaomi might launch each the 4G and 5G variants.

After the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S, Xiaomi is now bringing Redmi Note 11 Pro collection to India. The beefed-up variations of the Redmi Note 11 might be introduced on March, which is sort of a 12 months after the launch of the Redmi Note 10 Pro collection. These telephones have been launched in international markets already and can now come to India as successors of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. However, Xiaomi is renaming the 5G variant to Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.

Xiaomi has dropped hints of bringing each the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G variants in India. The 5G variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro is predicated on the Snapdragon 695 platform. This one additionally has a novel digicam association in comparison with the 4G variant. Additionally, each the fashions are providing substantial upgrades over the Redmi Note 10 Pro by way of efficiency, cameras, charging speeds, and design.

Redmi Note 11 Pro collection options at a look

The Redmi Note 11 Pro collection spawns a 4G and 5G variant for the primary time. The 4G variant is actually an upgraded model of the Redmi Note 11S. It makes use of the identical MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and will get the identical 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor for the principle digicam, an 8MP ultra-wide digicam, a 2MP macro digicam and a 2MP depth digicam. Even the entrance digicam includes a 16MP digicam sensor.

However, the show measures 6.67-inches and makes use of a FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh fee of 120Hz and peak brightness ranges of 1200 nits. The battery capability is restricted to 5000mAh and it comes with a 67W quick charging answer. Globally, the telephone launched with MIUI 13 based mostly on Android 11.

On the opposite hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G makes use of the Snapdragon 695 chip, thereby bumping up the uncooked efficiency. This telephone additionally will get a distinct digicam setup – you get the identical 108MP most important digicam, an 8MP ultra-wide digicam, and a 2MP depth digicam. There’s no fourth digicam current on the 5G variant.

What stays to be seen is how Xiaomi goes with the Redmi Note 11 Pro’s pricing in India. The Redmi Note 11S begins at Rs. 16,499 and it might be a secure wager to anticipate the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G to start out from round Rs. 18,999. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G variant might begin from round Rs. 20,000, thereby changing the ageing Xiaomi Mi 10i.