Reds beaten by Crusaders in Christchurch, quarterfinal rematch likely
The Christchurch-based Crusaders secured second place within the Super Rugby Pacific standings with a 28-15 win over the Queensland Reds on Friday firstly of the ultimate spherical of the common season.
The identical groups seemingly will meet in a quarterfinal match on the identical Christchurch venue subsequent weekend.
The Crusaders began strongly with two transformed tries within the first quarter-hour and a 3rd simply earlier than halftime which gave them a 21-3 lead on the break.
But they didn’t rating once more till the 66th minute and needed to maintain out towards an bettering Reds staff which scored two tries within the second half.
The match started to lose its construction late within the first half and have become scrappy and disorganised by the second. Poor kicking and the smothering defences of each groups, together with a excessive charge of dealing with errors, made the sport one of the crucial unattractive of the season to this point.
“I think that probably confirms that the Reds are coming back here next week,” Crusaders captain Scott Barrett mentioned. “This whole week we focused on ourselves and not looking too far ahead.
“We probably have a playoff round the corner but it’s about us getting momentum, playing some rugby that we’re proud of.”
The Crusaders had regarded unstoppable. They moved the ball quickly to each side of the sector. Backs and forwards ran strongly into contact and rapidly recycled ball allowed them to stretch the Reds’ defence.