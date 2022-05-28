Reds beaten by Crusaders in Christchurch, quarterfinal rematch likely

The Christchurch-based Crusaders secured second place within the Super Rugby Pacific standings with a 28-15 win over the Queensland Reds on Friday initially of the ultimate spherical of the common season.

The identical groups probably will meet in a quarterfinal match on the identical Christchurch venue subsequent weekend.

The Crusaders began strongly with two transformed tries within the first quarter-hour and a 3rd simply earlier than halftime which gave them a 21-3 lead on the break.

But they didn’t rating once more till the 66th minute and needed to maintain out towards an enhancing Reds staff which scored two tries within the second half.