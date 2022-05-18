Reds, City in A-League Men semi stalemate

Adelaide United and Melbourne City have performed out a tense goalless draw within the first leg of their semi-final at Coopers Stadium.

Both sides battled by means of the 90 minutes, however neither aspect might discover a breakthrough forward of the return leg in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Reds made a blistering begin and went on the assault early, incomes a collection of corners earlier than their first probability arrived on 5 minutes.

Hiroshi Ibusuki unleashed unexpectedly from the sting of the world however it flew simply broad.

After being beneath the pump for the opening 10 minutes, City grew into the competition and within the twenty third minute compelled Joe Gauci into his first save.

Mathew Leckie slipped by means of Jamie Maclaren who ran off the shoulder of his defender earlier than firing low into the legs of the United keeper.

A minute later Maclaren had one other probability after Conor Metcalfe nodded down a protracted ball out of defence, however this time the City striker shot over.

The guests known as Gauci into motion once more simply minutes later with Metcalfe making an attempt his luck from exterior the field, however Adelaide’s shot stopper parried the ball to security.

City wasted a golden alternative virtually instantly after the restart when Carl Jenkinson drilled throughout the face of aim for Maclaren, who bought a contact however missed when it appeared simpler to attain with Gauci dedicated.

The Reds had claims for a penalty within the 66th minute when an Isaias cross hit the arm of Jenkinson however it was waved away by referee Chris Beath.

Adelaide looked for an opener and within the seventieth minute a cross from the precise by Javi Lopez discovered Craig Goodwin, however his tame header was simply saved by Thomas Glover.

Andrew Nabbout then latched onto a by means of ball from Meltcalfe and regardless of being accompanied by two United defenders, managed to strike the upright with a low drive.

Leckie compelled two nice saves from Gauci within the closing phases, as soon as from shut vary earlier than firing a volley after Adelaide did not clear a free kick.