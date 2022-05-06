Reds cough up lead in costly Super loss

The Queensland Reds’ horror run in opposition to New Zealand opponents has continued, coughing up a 12-point result in hand the Highlanders simply their third win of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The hosts led 12-0 however once more could not seal the deal, a 27-19 loss a giant blow to the Reds’ hopes of a top-four end and residential closing.

The Highlanders copped two overlapping yellow playing cards within the early phases, giving the Reds an early numerical benefit they seemed to have made essentially the most of.

But the guests hit again late within the first half, Thomas Umaga-Jensen slipping 5 tackles to attain out of nowhere, after which had a lead 9 minutes into the second half.

The Reds (7-4), who have been topped home champions final season, now boast simply two wins from their final 25 video games in opposition to New Zealand opponents.

Injuries haven’t helped their trigger, with Harry Wilson knocked out and brought from the sector on the medi-cab trying to regather an excellent Jordan Petaia grubber after a linebreak early within the second half.

Influential Wallabies trio James O’Connor, Taniela Tupou and Hunter Paisami have been already on the sidelines, the trio sorely missed when the Reds wanted to regular and construct on a stable begin.

Captain Tate McDermott, who was curiously substituted with 10 minutes nonetheless to play, was probing all evening and seemed to have scored the Reds’ third attempt in what proved an important second.

He learn a Highlanders go and intercepted swiftly, racing away solely to have it disallowed on evaluation for a Petaia knock-on.

McDermott had earlier put Jock Campbell over, whereas Lawson Creighton’s crossfield kick discovered Josh Flook.

But Highlanders’ halfback Aaron Smith steadied his troops and, after Ryan Smith’s attempt on the again of 17 phases put the Reds again in entrance, his substitute Folau Fakatava then took the sport by the scruff of its neck.

His neat flick go inside for Scott Gregory to walk over was then adopted up by his personal attempt after the Highlanders pressured one other turnover and marched 90 metres.

Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu returned from a hamstring damage however struggled to get into the sport.