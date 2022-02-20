Reds fullback compared to Darren Lockyer

Reds fullback Jock Campbell’s motion reminds his coach Brad Thorn of the good Darren Lockyer.

Reds coach Brad Thorn has paid Queensland fullback Jock Campbell the final word praise, evaluating his motion to that of rugby league nice Darren Lockyer.

Campbell scored a try to was one of many Reds’ greatest performers in Queensland’s 23-5 Super Rugby Pacific weekend win over the Melbourne Rebels at Suncorp Stadium.

Despite the moist and heavy situations, Campbell usually proved elusive when operating with the ball.

Parts of his show reminded Thorn of Lockyer, a former Broncos, Queensland and Kangaroos teammate of the Reds coach.

“He moves so nicely,” Thorn mentioned of Campbell.

“He’s got this movement, Lockyer-style – it’s almost like a step.

“He’s dangerous with the ball, he’s got speed, especially across a short distance.

“Jock’s a banker – you feel good when he’s on the park.”

Thorn additionally in contrast 26-year-old Campbell, a relative late bloomer who performed third XV rugby in school, to his former All Blacks teammate Ben Smith.

“It took (Smith) a while to come through,” Thorn mentioned.

“If you see him on the street, you don’t say ‘that looks like a Super Rugby player’.

“He played club footy, he played for Otago, and got little goes, and then by the end of his career he was one of the best fullbacks in the world.

“Seeing those sorts of guys come through that way is pretty cool. They earn everything they get.

“They don’t have bling … but they always seem to make the right decisions.

“For Jock, he’s doing a great job for our team … he could comfortably go up another level.

“Whether he goes further (by playing for the Wallabies) I’m not sure, but I really like having him involved with us.”

While Campbell and man-of-the-match Harry Wilson had video games to recollect for Queensland in opposition to the Rebels, the Reds might want to make an general enchancment after they meet NSW at Leichhardt Oval on Friday night time.

The Waratahs opened their Super Rugby Pacific marketing campaign with a 40-10 win over Fijian Drua, and in addition beat the Reds in a pre-season trial in Roma.

Reds co-captain Tate McDermott mentioned: “It’s always a massive game whenever we play NSW.

“They’ve got a decent attack but we’ve got to make sure that we put them under pressure on the defence side.

“They think they’re rebuilding and good on them, but it’s going to be a big game next weekend for us.”