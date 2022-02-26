Reds steal it late against the Mariners

Adelaide United teenager Nestory Irankunda has scored an added-time stunner to steal all three factors in a dramatic 2-1 A-League Men victory over Central Coast at Coopers Stadium on Saturday night time.

With the scores locked at 1-1, and Mariners having nearly all of late probabilities, substitute Irankunda picked out the highest nook from a good angle within the 92nd minute with a robust drive.

The Mariners had the primary actual probability on the quarter hour when Marcos Urena outmuscled his opponent and labored his means into the field, teeing up Nicolai Muller, however the close-range shot was effectively saved by Joe Gauci.

Adelaide have been awarded a penalty on twenty third minutes when Lachlan Brook was introduced down by Jacob Farrell.

Craig Goodwin took on the spot kick however missed a second consecutive penalty with Central Coast keeper Mark Birighitti guessing the best means and parrying the shot clear.

On the half hour the Mariners ought to have opened the scoring when Muller whipped in a nook to the close to publish the place Urena flicked on, just for Jason Cummings to move over the bar with an open objective beckoning.

The guests did break the impasse 5 minutes later by way of Beni Nkololo after Adelaide had didn’t clear an assault.

Brook skied the ball which was beautifully managed on the sting of the realm by Cummings, earlier than he laid off to Nkololo who slotted his shot beneath Gauci.

The Reds equalised six minutes into the second half by way of Hiroshi Ibusuki after a goalmouth scramble from a Goodwin nook.

The ball floated over and amidst the chaos, Lachie Barr and Brook each had pictures blocked earlier than the ball bounced throughout the sting of the six yard field the place the Japanese striker was readily available to smash into the again of the web.

Nkololo had a terrific probability to get his and the Mariners’ second when he discovered himself free inside the realm on 70 minutes however he blasted his effort over.

Lewis Miller additionally went shut however shot simply vast whereas Adelaide substitute Mohamed Toure headed simply over the bar.

But, it was fellow substitute Irankunda who stole the present with an added-time stunner, gathering all three factors for United.

After recycling a nook, the ball fell to Barr who equipped Irankunda, with the 16-year-old unleashing a venomous strike into the highest nook.